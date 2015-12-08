WASHINGTON Dec 8 The U.S. House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to tighten restrictions on travel to the United States by citizens of the 38 nations who are allowed to enter the country without obtaining a visa.

The bill, the second major piece of security legislation approved in the chamber since the Nov. 13 Paris attacks, passed by 407 to 19.

