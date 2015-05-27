WASHINGTON May 27 The threat of Islamic State on the national security of the United States has heightened in the last two weeks, making it critical for Congress to renew surveillance authority, a senior U.S. administration official said.

The law authorizing the U.S. government to conduct domestic surveillance searches through a court approval process is due to expire if Congress does not pass an extension by Sunday.

The Senate so far has been unable to pass legislation despite overwhelming support in the House of Representatives for a bill that scraps the current program and replaces with much more limited powers to collect information.

