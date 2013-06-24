Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
WASHINGTON, June 24 The United States is in touch with other countries through which former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden may travel or end up, the White House said on Monday.
White House spokesman Jay Carney said senior officials were briefing U.S. President Barack Obama regularly about the situation. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Jeff Mason; editing by Jackie Frank)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)