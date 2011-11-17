(Adds 1995 shooting in last two paragraphs)
PITTSBURGH Nov 17 A 21-year-old man who called
President Barack Obama the "devil" and "anti-Christ" was
charged on Thursday with trying to assassinate the U.S. leader
by opening fire on the White House with an assault rifle.
Obama and his wife, Michelle, were not in Washington at
the time of the shooting Friday night and no one was hurt.
Oscar Ortega-Hernandez of Idaho appeared in a Pittsburgh
court after his arrest on Wednesday at a hotel near Indiana,
Pennsylvania, according to the U.S. Secret Service.
The Secret Service said one bullet broke a White House
window but was stopped by protective ballistic glass, and the
other round struck the exterior of the building.
Two cars were seen racing from the scene. One vehicle was
found abandoned nearby with a semi-automatic rifle on board,
authorities said.
Ortega-Hernandez was charged with attempted assassination
of the president, Assistant U.S. Attorney James Kitchen said at
the court hearing.
If convicted, Ortega-Hernandez faces up to life in prison.
A magistrate judge in Pittsburgh ordered him detained pending
transfer to Washington.
Late Friday evening authorities responded to reports of
gunfire south of the White House complex and witnesses reported
a dark colored sedan speeding by.
Authorities found in the abandoned car a semi-automatic
assault rifle with a large scope, as well as three loaded
magazines of ammunition and nine spent shell casing, according
to court papers.
FBI investigators who scoured the White House grounds on
Wednesday found several bullet impacts on the south side of the
executive mansion on the second story or above. The president's
family quarters are on those upper floors.
An FBI affidavit said a witness in Idaho who knows
Ortega-Hernandez well said he had become increasingly agitated
against the government.
The witness told authorities that Ortega-Hernandez "wanted
to 'hurt' President Obama and referred to him as 'the
anti-Christ,'" according to the affidavit.
Another witness interviewed in Idaho told authorities that
Ortega-Hernandez "was very specific that President Obama was
the problem with the government" and that he was "the devil,"
according to the court papers.
In 1995, a Colorado man was sentenced to 40 years in prison
after opening fire on the White House with a semi-automatic
rifle, spraying the north side of the mansion with some 30
bullets from the sidewalk.
He was convicted of trying to assassinate President Bill
Clinton. He was tackled by tourists as he tried to reload his
weapon and the incident led to tighter security around the
White House complex.
