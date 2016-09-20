By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON, Sept 19 The Obama administration
said Monday it was considering seeking the power to review and
approve technology for self-driving cars before they hit the
road and said U.S. states should not set individual rules
regulating fully self-driving vehicles.
The U.S. Transportation Department, in its most
comprehensive statement yet on autonomous cars, also urged
automakers in new voluntary guidelines to sign and submit to
certify a safety assessment that their highly automated vehicles
were ready for public roads.
Automakers and technology companies are racing to develop
vehicles that can drive themselves at least part of the time,
and have complained that state and federal safety rules impede
the process.
The guidelines call for federal oversight of ethical issues
such as which of two obstacles a self-driving car should be
programmed to hit when a collision cannot be avoided.
Fifteen factors outlined include ways to ensure that the
technology works properly, data recording and sharing, a
vehicle's ability to survive a crash and how it would behave
after a crash.
The government currently allows automakers to self-certify
that vehicles comply with safety standards.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx said on a
conference call with reporters that a new premarket approval
system overseen by the government would "would require a lot
more upfront discussion, dialogue and staffing on our part."
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has
been investigating Tesla Motors Inc's Autopilot system
since June because of a May 7 fatal crash in Florida in which
the system was in use. The Autopilot system, which allows
drivers to keep their hands off the wheels for extended periods,
did not require any preapproval by NHTSA for use by owners.
On another issue, the administration's guidance sides with
Alphabet Inc's Google unit by calling for the federal
government, not states, to set the rules governing vehicles
driven by computers.
Google criticized California last year when the state
proposed draft rules requiring steering wheels and a licensed
driver in all self-driving cars.
A person briefed on the guidelines prior to their release on
Tuesday said they urge states not to require the presence of a
licensed driver in the driver seat when a highly automated
vehicle is in operation. The person requested anonymity because
the guidelines had not yet been made public.
"When a human being is operating that vehicle, the
conventional rules of state law would apply," Foxx told
reporters on a conference call on Monday. The goal is to "avoid
a patchwork of state laws," he added.
The California Department of Motor Vehicles said in a
statement on Monday that it would not comment until it saw the
guidelines, but said it planned to release revised draft
regulations in the coming weeks.
The state of Michigan, in contrast, is moving to adopt
legislation to no longer require a licensed driver in a
self-driving car while testing on public roads.
Gloria Bergquist, a spokeswoman for the Alliance of
Automobile Manufacturers, a trade group representing major
automakers, said in a statement that the government's goal
should be to "avoid policies that become outdated and
inadvertently limit progress in reducing the number of crashes
and saving lives."
(Reporting by David Shepardson)