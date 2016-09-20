WASHINGTON, Sept 20 The Obama administration is proposing deeper government involvement in the design of autonomous vehicle systems and calling on manufacturers to share more information about how such systems work and why they fail.

A proposal put forward on Tuesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration calls on automakers to voluntarily submit details of self-driving vehicle systems to regulators - a 15 point "safety assessment."

U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx said on Tuesday at a press conference the agency would seek to make it mandatory through the regulatory process.

The regulator also said it wants comment on whether it should seek pre-market approval power for new automated vehicle technologies in a process similar to that used by the Federal Aviation Administration with aircraft.

The NHTSA said it plans to propose a requirement that automakers report to regulators on the results of their testing of self-driving vehicle systems.

Automakers currently do not have to submit vehicle technology, such as cruise control mechanisms that enable short intervals of hands-free driving, for approval by regulators before the systems are sold to consumers.

Giving regulators authority to approve technology before it goes on sale "might have potential for expediting the safe introduction and public acceptance of" highly automated vehicles, the NHTSA proposal said.

However, U.S. Representative Bill Shuster, chairman of the House committee that would review any proposals to give the NHTSA more power, cautioned in a statement on Tuesday that "there must be a consistent framework that helps guide the development, testing and delivery of autonomous vehicles to the marketplace without stifling innovation and the creativity of the free market."

The NHTSA proposal would not have the force of law, and it will likely be that the next administration and Congress that decide how existing regulations should change.

Former NHTSA Administrator Joan Claybrook, an advocate of tougher oversight of vehicle safety, said on Tuesday the agency should not just issue voluntary guidance to govern self-driving cars. The agency "must not shy away from assuring public safety with minimum federal vehicle safety standards."

The proposals touch an array of issues, from the ethics of robot-guided vehicles - should an automated car hit a pedestrian or protect the occupants of the vehicle in a case where a crash is unavoidable - to whether self-driving cars should be allowed to speed.

In that instance, NHTSA said self-driving cars should obey all traffic laws, including speed limits.

The NHTSA proposal also raises a caution flag for companies such as Tesla Motors Inc, Daimler AG and General Motors Co that are selling, or have proposed to sell, systems that allow cars to take partial control of highway driving but nominally require drivers to remain responsible for operating the vehicle.

Automakers should assume that what the vehicle system expects and what drivers do "may be materially different," the NHTSA document said.

The administration guidelines also call for sharing among manufacturers and regulators of data about problems encountered by self-driving vehicles.

Automakers have been wary of sharing data for competitive and legal reasons, although recently major automakers have established an organization to pool information about cyber security threats.

Industry groups on Tuesday praised the administration's call for federal standards for self-driving vehicles, instead of allowing states to set their own rules. Automakers and technology companies such as Alphabet Inc said in statements they prefer a federal approach to a "patchwork" of state regulation.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles, in a statement Tuesday, said it "supports NHTSA's goal of creating a consistent approach and national framework" for self-driving cars. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)