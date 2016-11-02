Nov 2 Southern California Gas has sought state
permission to re-inject natural gas into its Aliso Canyon
storage facility, shut over a year ago after a massive leak
forced the evacuation of thousands in the Porter Ranch area of
Los Angeles.
The utility said 29 of the 114 wells at the site passed
state safety tests, making them fit for gas re-injection if
authorization was granted. The balance remain temporarily
sealed.
Before the leak, Aliso Canyon was able to deliver almost 1.9
billion cubic feet (bcf) per day. SoCalGas could not immediately
say on Wednesday how much gas it may be able to withdraw from
the wells that passed the tests.
"Over the last year we have made extensive physical upgrades
and deployed advanced technologies to enhance safety at Aliso
Canyon," SoCalGas President and Chief Operating Officer Bret
Lane said in a statement late on Tuesday.
SoCalGas cannot inject fuel into the field until
California's Division of Oil, Gas and Geothermal Resources
(DOGGR) and Public Utilities Commission (PUC) confirm the field
is safe.
The utility, owned by California energy company Sempra
Energy, could not say when it may be able to start
injecting gas into the facility, noting it was up to the state
agencies.
In a statement, Ken Harris, state oil and gas supervisor at
DOGGR, said: "We will thoroughly review all the information and
data, conduct independent site inspections, seek public feedback
and the opinion of outside experts before making any
determination."
Since DOGGR must give the public 15 days notice before a
meeting, SoCalGas cannot start injecting gas into Aliso Canyon
until some time in mid- to late-November at the earliest.
The leak was discovered on Oct. 23, 2015, and not plugged
until February. The California Air Resources Board said last
month it was the biggest methane leak in state history.
SoCalGas said it added new inner metal tubing in every well
approved for injection, installed around-the-clock pressure
monitoring of all wells and built an infrared fence-line methane
detection system.
The state required SoCalGas to keep 15 bcf of gas in the
86-bcf facility to minimize risk of gas shortages that could
result in electricity outages. The PUC required the utility to
be able to withdraw 207 million cubic feet per day of gas for
this purpose.
The remaining 85 wells that have not passed safety tests
must do so within one year or be permanently sealed, DOGGR said.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Tom Brown)