By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, June 29
WASHINGTON, June 29 The U.S. Senate Agriculture
Committee voted on Thursday to advance the nomination of J.
Christopher Giancarlo to lead the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission to the full Senate for a vote to confirm him.
Giancarlo, a Republican, received bipartisan support from
the panel, with 16 members voting in his favor and only five
Democrats dissenting.
Giancarlo has already been serving as Acting Chairman of the
CFTC since January after President Donald Trump took office. In
March, Trump nominated him as to serve as permanent chairman of
the regulator tasked with policing the massive over-the-counter
derivatives market.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)