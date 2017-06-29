(Adds background and comments from lawmakers)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, June 29 The U.S. Senate Agriculture
Committee voted on Thursday to advance the nomination of J.
Christopher Giancarlo to lead the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission to the full chamber for a vote to confirm him.
Giancarlo, a Republican, received bipartisan support from
the panel, with 16 members voting in his favor and only five
Democrats dissenting.
Committee Chairman Pat Roberts on Thursday described
Giancarlo as "abundantly qualified," while ranking Democrat
Debbie Stabenow praised him for showing he could work "on a
bipartisan basis."
Giancarlo has already been acting chairman of the CFTC since
January, after President Donald Trump took office. In March,
Trump nominated him as permanent chairman of the regulator
tasked with policing the massive over-the-counter derivatives
market.
Since then, Trump has nominated two other commissioners to
fill the remaining two Republican vacancies on the five-member
panel - Brian Quintenz, a former fund manager and congressional
policy adviser, and Dawn Stump, a former vice president of NYSE
Euronext, now part of Intercontinental Exchange Inc.
Former president Barack Obama had also nominated Quintenz to
the post, but the nomination never made it to the Senate floor
for a vote.
The Senate panel has not yet held a confirmation hearing for
either nominee.
Trump has yet to announce candidates to fill the two vacant
spots reserved for Democrats.
Last week, CFTC Democratic Commissioner Sharon Bowen
announced plans to depart in the near future.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Lisa Von Ahn)