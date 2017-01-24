UPDATE 1-Iran sees gas deal with Total within weeks - minister
DUBAI, June 17 Iran expects to sign a long-delayed gas deal with French oil major Total in the next few weeks, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Saturday.
WASHINGTON Jan 23 The Senate energy committee said late Monday it had delayed "until further notice" a meeting on Tuesday in which the panel had been slated to vote on President Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of the interior, Rep. Ryan Zinke, and his pick for secretary of energy, Rick Perry.
The panel gave no reason for the delay. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Michael Perry)
DUBAI, June 17 State-owned Qatargas said on Saturday it had signed an agreement with Shell for the delivery of up to 1.1 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year for five years.