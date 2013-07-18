(Adds Obama comment, details of vote, industry group reaction)
By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON, July 18 The U.S. Senate confirmed
Gina McCarthy on Thursday to head the Environmental Protection
Agency, a long-awaited move that could help President Barack
Obama revive his plans to fight climate change.
The Senate voted 59 to 40 for McCarthy, who oversaw rules on
mercury and soot pollution from power plants in her prior job as
the EPA's top air official, a position she held since 2009.
Obama nominated McCarthy in early March, but her
confirmation was held up by a partisan battle over his nominees
for other positions, and by broader opposition to the EPA from
some Republicans on the Senate Environment and Public Works
Committee.
Obama said in a statement that he looks forward to working
with McCarthy in her new role as "we work to slow the effects of
climate change and leave a cleaner environment for future
generations".
A Boston native with a quick wit, McCarthy has long worked
at state and federal levels to regulate emissions, winning the
confidence of many officials leading heavy industries, such as
power plants and manufacturers.
She has also worked for several Republican governors,
including 2012 presidential candidate Mitt Romney when he headed
Massachusetts.
The experiences made McCarthy a solid choice for the task of
balancing coal, natural gas, and political interests in
implementing the new rules on greenhouse gas emissions Obama
wants, analysts say. Any EPA rules on emissions face legal
challenges.
The EPA is first expected to finalize carbon rules on new
power plants and then to propose rules on existing ones.
Thousands of existing power plants account for about a third of
U.S. greenhouse gas emissions.
METHODICAL MARCH
The head of an industry group of power generators cautiously
welcomed McCarthy's confirmation. "Gina has a keen understanding
of the challenges facing our industry, and we have had a long
and constructive relationship," Tom Kuhn, president of the
Edison Electric Institute, said in a statement.
Still lawmakers from big energy producing states expressed
opposition to Obama's climate plans. Senators from big
coal-producing states, including John Barrasso of Wyoming, a
Republican, and Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a Democrat, have
said regulations targeting coal-fired power plants will strangle
the economy and kill jobs.
After leading a fight against McCarthy over EPA transparency
issues, Senator David Vitter of Louisiana, the top Republican on
the Environment and Public Works Committee, said last week he
would not block a vote on her appointment.
All three senators voted against McCarthy on Thursday,
Manchin was the only Democrat in the chamber to do so.
Vitter said the nominee had been part of a "war on coal" and
had helped lead a "methodical march against affordable, reliable
energy."
Manchin said he was not against McCarthy personally, but
against the EPA's "regulatory rampage."
The Senate killed a wide-ranging climate bill early in
Obama's first term. Continuing opposition in Congress on
fighting climate change has pushed Obama to use executive
actions, including EPA regulations, to tackle the issue that is
one of his top priorities.
Obama wants the climate rules on existing power plants to be
finalized by June 2015.
McCarthy will also oversee rules on hydraulic fracturing for
oil and natural gas, auto emissions, and the use of biofuels.
Her agency is expected to play a role later this year or early
next in working with the State Department to determine whether
the Keystone XL pipeline, which would bring Canadian oil sands
petroleum to refineries along the Gulf Coast, is in the national
interest. The State Department will make the final decision.
McCarthy's confirmation rounds out Obama's environment and
energy team. Ernest Moniz, a former physics professor at the
Massachusetts Institute of Technology, was confirmed in May to
head the Energy Department, and Sally Jewell, a former outdoor
goods executive, was confirmed in April to head the Interior
Department.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Ros Krasny, Eric
Beech and Tim Dobbyn)