WASHINGTON May 8 A group of bipartisan U.S.
senators introduced legislation on Wednesday that aims to block
Iran's access to billions of dollars worth of foreign currency
reserves, in the latest step by Congress to try to slow the
Islamic Republic's disputed nuclear program.
The bill also seeks to limit the ability of the Central Bank
of Iran and National Iranian Oil Company to conduct transactions
in foreign currencies, including euros. It was introduced by
Republican Mark Kirk, Democrat Joe Manchin and three others.
The United States and the European Union believe that Iran
is developing the ability to make nuclear weapons, a charge
Tehran denies.