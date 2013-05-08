By Timothy Gardner and Rachelle Younglai
WASHINGTON May 8 Legislation introduced by a
bipartisan group of U.S. senators on Wednesday would block
Iran's access to billions of dollars worth of foreign currency
reserves in the latest congressional effort to slow development
of the Islamic Republic's disputed nuclear program.
Lawmakers in Washington say the government in Tehran taps
the reserves held in banks around the world, mostly in euros,
to get around U.S. and EU sanctions on oil sales that have
damaged Iran's economy.
Iran converts the reserves it built up from decades of
selling oil, estimated to be worth $60 billion to $100 billion,
into local currencies in order to finance imports and stabilize
its budget, the lawmakers say.
The United States and the European Union believe that Iran
is enriching uranium to levels that could be used in nuclear
weapons. Tehran says the program is intended for producing power
and medical supplies.
If passed, the bill introduced by Senators Mark Kirk, an
Illinois Republican, Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, and
three others, would block such currency conversions of the
reserves and be retroactive to May 9.
Financial institutions around the world are "on notice" to
halt all foreign currency transactions on behalf of blacklisted
Iranian banks and sectors "or risk being cut off from the U.S.
financial market," the lawmakers said in a statement.
The bill seeks to limit the ability of the Central Bank of
Iran and National Iranian Oil Company to conduct transactions in
foreign currencies. It authorizes President Barack Obama to
impose sanctions on foreign banks that conduct such
transactions.
Mark Dubowitz, head of the Foundation for Defense of
Democracies and a proponent of tough sanctions on Iran, said the
bill could push European regulators to take their own actions to
cut Iran's access to euros.
"Congress is encouraging the European Union to adopt a
made-in-EU solution that prevents Iran from really exploiting a
European loophole," he said.
Kirk and Manchin's legislation builds on a sanctions law
that took effect on Feb. 6, and prohibits Iran from repatriating
earnings it gets from its oil exports.
The earnings are kept in special accounts in countries that
buy Iranian oil. The system aims to force Iran to spend the
earnings on goods from those countries, keeping the money from
benefiting its nuclear program.
The bill is expected to be attached later this month to Iran
sanctions legislation in the House of Representatives that was
introduced in February by Ed Royce, the chairman of that
chamber's foreign affairs committee.