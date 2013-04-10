(Adds comments from Obama and Wyden, details)
WASHINGTON, April 10 The U.S. Senate on
Wednesday easily approved the nomination of Sally Jewell, who
has been chief executive of outdoor gear and clothing retailer
REI, to be U.S. interior secretary.
Jewell was tapped by the Obama administration in February to
lead the department responsible for overseeing energy production
on federal lands, as well offshore energy development and
national parks.
Her confirmation was largely expected, and the Senate voted
by 87-11 in favor. She succeeds Ken Salazar, who plans to return
to his home in Colorado.
President Barack Obama praised the British-born outdoors
enthusiast, who early in her career was an oil company engineer
and also spent two decades as a banker.
"She brings an important mix of strong management skills,
appreciation for our nation's tradition of protecting our public
lands and heritage, and a keen understanding of what it means to
be good stewards of our natural resources," Obama said in a
statement.
Democrat Ron Wyden of Oregon, chairman of the Senate Energy
and Natural Resource Committee, said Jewell would bring the
right balance to her new role.
Interior has a strong say on rules that govern hydraulic
fracturing, or fracking, on public lands, as well as drilling
for oil and gas in the Arctic. It will also help implement
Obama's push for more renewable energy development on federal
land.
"She made clear in her confirmation hearing that she intends
to strike a balance between the dual roles of conserving and
developing resources," Wyden said of Jewell.
Alaska's Lisa Murkowski, the top Republican on the energy
committee, earlier threatened to hold up Jewell's nomination
until the Interior Department agreed to build a road to connect
the remote town of King Cove, Alaska, with a nearby airport.
Interior has said it will take a second look at the proposal
for the road.
(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Ros Krasny and Peter
Cooney)