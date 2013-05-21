* Senator Wyden says export process needs closer look
* New Energy Secretary Moniz says committed review of
exports
* "All options on table" for export review, Moniz says
By Ayesha Rascoe and Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON, May 20 The U.S. government's review
process for liquefied natural gas export proposals needs to be
re-evaluated, the head of the Senate Energy and Natural
Resources committee said on Tuesday.
U.S. Senator Ron Wyden, a Democrat from Oregon, a skeptic of
unlimited gas exports and chairman of the committee, noted the
landscape for energy had changed in the United States and the
country was now positioned to be a major player in the
international gas market.
"I'm not convinced the application process is right for the
times," he said at a committee hearing on the potential
consequences of LNG exports.
While Wyden called for a fresh look at gas export policy,
newly sworn-in Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz signaled he would
undertake an in-depth review of the government's export
analysis.
Companies have sought permission to send excess U.S. gas
abroad from nearly two dozen projects. These exports need Energy
Department authorization to be shipped to all but the handful of
countries that have free-trade agreements with the United
States.
The department approved gas exports on Friday to all
countries from the Freeport LNG terminal in Texas, ending a
two-year pause in permitting.
A group of heavy industrial companies, though, led by Dow
Chemical, have pressed the government to ensure that the
amount of exports allowed will not harm manufacturers, who have
benefited from the cheap natural gas prices.
Wyden reiterated his support for the decision to greenlight
the Freeport project, but said Moniz had promised to review the
export process.
Moniz told reporters at an energy efficiency event that he
was committed to completing the review, ensuring that current
data is being used to make these decisions.
"Right now we have no plans of commissioning new studies but
everything is on the table until I have done my analysis," Moniz
said, adding that the agency hopes to move quickly.
Moniz, replacing Steven Chu, was sworn in as head of the
department on Tuesday. He said that he had played no part in the
decision to approve Freeport's export terminal.
60 DAYS FOR APPROVAL
At the Senate forum, the Energy Department's point man on
the issue, Christopher Smith, said the Freeport decision was one
of the more significant orders the department had produced.
The department held off agreeing to any export applications
after it approved those for Cheniere Energy's Sabine
Pass terminal in 2011.
Pressed on when the department would act again, Smith
repeated that it took 60 days after the end of the comment
period on the government-commissioned economic report on exports
for the department to issue the order on Freeport.
"Our job is to make sure we are moving as expeditiously as
possible," Smith told lawmakers, noting that Moniz would be
responsible for future decisions.
Across town, Moniz there were no plans to commission new
studies on the impact of LNG exports, "everything is on the
table." Moniz said he will have his first briefing as energy
secretary on Wednesday.
Tuesday's forum was the second of three that Wyden has
scheduled to examine policy issues raised by the U.S. shale gas
boom. The final forum is slated for Thursday and will focus on
hydraulic fracturing and shale gas production.