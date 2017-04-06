By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, April 6 In a last-ditch effort, five
U.S. Senate Democrats are urging President Donald Trump to veto
a resolution that would repeal a Labor Department rule designed
to help cities launch retirement savings plans for low-income
private-sector workers by exempting such programs from strict
federal pension protection laws.
In an April 5 letter that Reuters saw on Thursday, the
lawmakers told Trump, a Republican, that killing the rule could
harm more than 2 million Americans who would otherwise benefit
from city-run retirement plans.
"We ask you to work with us to increase access to retirement
savings programs and promote greater retirement security," they
wrote.
The senators signing the letter are Patty Murray of
Washington and Ron Wyden of Oregon, the top Democrats on
committees overseeing pensions and tax matters; Maria Cantwell
of Washington; Kirsten Gillibrand of New York; and Robert Casey
of Pennsylvania.
The resolution on city-run retirement plans is one of 13
measures that Congress has passed to repeal rules enacted under
previous president Barack Obama, a Democrat.
An obscure law called the Congressional Review Act gives
Congress a tool to repeal regulations that it finds
objectionable. All that is required is a simple majority vote in
both chambers and the president's signature.
The law is limited, however, in how it can be used. Only
rules that were finalized within 60 legislative days are
eligible for repeal.
Trump has signed 11 of the 13 resolutions so far.
The White House Office of Management and Budget has advised
Trump to sign the city-run retirement plan measure, and a White
House official said on Wednesday that the president would sign
more resolutions this month.
The Labor Department adopted two rules at the end of Obama's
tenure that exempted both city and state-run retirement plans
from the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, or ERISA, a
law designed to protect workers' savings.
The plans are geared toward private-sector workers whose
employers do not offer 401(k) or other retirement benefits, and
would let them enroll automatically in plans like those being
introduced in places like California.
Cities and states say they need the exemption for the plans
to work effectively, but trade groups like the Chamber of
Commerce and Investment Company Institute want it repealed amid
concerns that workers would not have adequate pension
protections.
The resolution to repeal the city-run retirement plan rule
narrowly passed the Senate in a 50-49 vote.
The Senate is expected to take up a separate resolution to
repeal the rule on state-run retirement plans after the Easter
recess.
