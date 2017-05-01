BRIEF-Adamis Pharmaceuticals gets FDA approval for co's epinephrine pre-filled syringe
* Adamis pharmaceuticals receives FDA approval for its epinephrine pre-filled syringe
WASHINGTON May 1 The U.S. Senate took a procedural vote on Monday to clear the way for confirming Jay Clayton as the next head of the Securities and Exchange Commission.
In a 60-36 vote, the Republican-led Senate voted to end debate on Clayton, with some Democrats joining Republicans in support.
A final confirmation vote is expected later this week, and the Senate may take up to 30 hours to debate his confirmation prior to the vote. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Peter Cooney)
OSLO, June 15 Sweden's largest national pension fund, AP7, has sold its investments in six companies that it says violate the Paris climate agreement, a decision environmentalists believe is the first of its kind.
* Marriott's CEO Arne Sorenson says "urge the trump administration to recognize and utilize travel as a strategic tool in its efforts to improve relations with cuba"