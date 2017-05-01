WASHINGTON May 1 The U.S. Senate took a procedural vote on Monday to clear the way for confirming Jay Clayton as the next head of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In a 60-36 vote, the Republican-led Senate voted to end debate on Clayton, with some Democrats joining Republicans in support.

A final confirmation vote is expected later this week, and the Senate may take up to 30 hours to debate his confirmation prior to the vote. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Peter Cooney)