WASHINGTON, March 13 U.S. Senate Majority Leader
Harry Reid said on Thursday that negotiators were nearing a
bipartisan deal to extend expired long-term jobless benefits for
more than 2 million Americans.
Reid said an agreement could be finalized within the next
two days, and that he intends to have the Senate take it up when
lawmakers return from a week-long recess, set to begin on
Friday.
Negotiators "are close to having a bipartisan bill," Reid
told reporters.
He did not disclose any details other than it would extend
benefits for five months, retroactive to last December when they
expired for the long-term unemployed, or those who have been
generally out of work for at least six months.
If and when the Democratic-led Senate passes such a measure,
it would then go to the Republican-led House of Representatives
for final approval.