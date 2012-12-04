WASHINGTON Dec 4 U.S. Senator-elect Elizabeth
Warren is expected to secure a seat on the Senate Banking
Committee, two congressional aides said on Tuesday, a move that
would give the Wall Street critic a powerful platform from which
to oversee financial firms.
"We see her as an effective advocate for consumers," said
one senior Democratic aide, in explaining the interest in
putting Warren on the panel.
The aide added that a final decision will not be made until
the new Congress convenes next month.
Warren, a Democrat and Harvard law professor, is credited as
the prime architect of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau,
an agency created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight
law.
Bankers and other financial market players have criticized
Warren as a rabid consumer advocate who does not fully
understand the financial system.
Warren helped set up the new consumer agency, but President
Barack Obama did not nominate her to head the regulator amid
fierce opposition in the Senate.
Now, with her win over incumbent Republican Massachusetts
Senator Scott Brown, Warren has an influential position to
further her campaign to keep Wall Street in check.
The bipartisan Senate Banking Committee can influence policy
decisions through its oversight of financial services,
international trade, insurance, housing, securities and economic
issues.
Warren, who has called for breaking up the big banks, could
move to block amendments to Dodd-Frank aimed at blunting the
full impact of costly reforms.
She would also be able to forcefully push for regulators to
use all the powers available to them to write strict rules when
interpreting financial laws.
A representative for Warren did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.