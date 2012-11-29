By Timothy Gardner
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 29 A group of Democratic
senators on Thursday will urge the Obama administration to
propose rules to cut smog-forming emissions from gasoline,
regulations opposed by many Republicans.
The lawmakers, led by Senator Kirsten Gillibrand from New
York, want the Environmental Protection Agency to propose rules
that would slash the sulfur content in gasoline this year and to
finalize them next year.
"Tier 3 will substantially reduce harmful pollutants that
are responsible for health-related ailments such as heart
attacks, premature death, asthma attacks and other chronic lung
diseases," Gillibrand, a member of the Senate Environment and
Public Works Committee, said in a letter obtained by Reuters
that will be sent to President Barack Obama later on Thursday.
The rules, which had been expected to be proposed early in
2012, would require the sulfur content of gasoline to be cut to
10 parts per million, down from the current 30 ppm standard.
Republican lawmakers have opposed the rules saying they would
add costs to refiners and put jobs at risk.
The American Petroleum Institute, the main energy industry
lobbying group, has said the rules could increase operating
costs for refiners by up to 9 cents a gallon.
Ed Whitfield, a Republican in the House of Representatives,
introduced a bill this year to stop the EPA from issuing the
rules.
The EPA, however, has testified before Congress the price of
cleaner gasoline would be closer to a penny a gallon, and even
those costs would be greatly surpassed by savings in healthcare
bills from reductions in lung-harming smog.
The senators quoted in the letter a study released in June
by Navigant Consulting that said the rules could reduce health
care costs by $5 billion or $6 billion a year by 2020 and double
that by 2030.
The rules will also create over 30,000 new jobs over three
years for installation and operation of equipment at the
nation's oil refineries, the senators said in the letter.
The letter signed by 13 senators include Dick Durbin, a
close Obama ally from Illinois, Joe Lieberman, a Connecticut
independent who caucuses with Democrats, and Oregon's Jeff
Merkley.
A health advocate hoped the pressure would push the clean
gasoline rules forward.
"This letter should send a strong signal to EPA and the
White House that this should be a high priority, not something
stuck in the bowels of the bureaucracy," said Frank O'Donnell,
president of Clean Air Watch.
Before the election early this month, the Obama
administration delayed several rules on emissions and oil and
natural gas operations.
Now, the administration will likely roll out rules, many of
which have been required by court orders, analysts say.