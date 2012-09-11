Sept 11 Thousands will gather on Tuesday in New
York, suburban Washington and rural Pennsylvania to mark the
11th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, but at the somber
day's biggest venue, Ground Zero in lower Manhattan, this year's
observance will be missing a key feature from years past:
politicians' voices.
In previous years, politicians including U.S. presidents,
state governors and New York City mayors have participated in
the reading of the names, or have read from the Bible or recited
passages from literature.
This year, only the families of the more than 2,750 who were
killed when militant Islamist hijackers crashed two jetliners
into the World Trade Center's Twin Towers, causing their
collapse, will appear on the podium to read their names.
Politicians may still attend, but under event rules set down
in July by the National September 11 Memorial and Museum,
chaired by New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, none may speak or
participate in the reading of names. Homeland Security Secretary
Janet Napolitano will attend the New York ceremony this year.
The restrictions will not extend to politicians at the other
remembrances, however.
At the Pentagon outside of Washington, where more than 180
were killed when a hijacked plane was flown into it, Defense
Secretary Leon Panetta will speak in a ceremony that will be
closed to the public, attended only by victims' families.
Vice President Joe Biden will deliver remarks in
Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where 40 passengers aboard United
Flight 93 were killed when that plane crashed as they revolted
against their hijackers.
"How we handle the legacy of these 40 people and what they
did, what they kept from happening, is really more of a
statement about ourselves, about what we value as a society,"
said Patrick White, current president of Families of Flight 93.
White's cousin, Joey Nacke II, was among the passengers who
stormed the cockpit.
U.S. authorities say the al Qaeda hijackers planned to crash
that plane into the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
Like so many of the previous anniversary dates, this year's
ceremonies promise to unfold beneath blue skies and cool, early
fall temperatures, conditions reminiscent of those on the
morning of the 2001 attacks that claimed nearly 3,000 lives at
the three sites.
In New York, there will be moments of silence to signal the
times of impact of each plane: at 8:46 a.m, 9:03 a.m., 9:37 a.m.
and 10:03 a.m.
Additional silences will be observed at 9:59 a.m. and 10:28
a.m., when the South and North Towers fell.
President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle will
participate in a moment of silence on the White House lawn and
then attend the Pentagon Ceremony, the White House announced
last week.
In Shanksville, the names of 40 crew members and passengers
aboard the plane will be read beginning at 10:03 by victims'
families and local volunteers who assisted in the aftermath of
the attacks. A bell will ring for the name of each of the 40
victims, and a wreath will be laid at the Wall of Names honoring
the dead.
Secretary of the Interior Ken Salazar and White will also
deliver remarks, the Parks Service said.