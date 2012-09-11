* Mourners gather in New York, Virginia and Pennsylvania
* Obama: Victims "will endure in the hearts of our nation"
* Families, friends participate in name-reading ceremony
(Adds Romney comments, details from the Pennsylvania ceremony,
other background)
By Chris Francescani and Ian Simpson
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Sept 11 The victims of
Sept. 11 will be remembered "no matter how many years pass,"
President Barack Obama said on Tuesday during one of three main
ceremonies marking the 11th anniversary of the attacks in which
nearly 3,000 people were killed by airliners hijacked by
Islamist militants.
Two of the passenger jets brought down the Twin Towers of
New York City's World Trade Center, another hit the Pentagon
outside Washington and a fourth crashed in a field in
Pennsylvania when passengers aboard that flight fought back
against the hijackers.
Obama, speaking at the Pentagon where 184 people were
killed, told victims' families that the whole country shares
their loss.
"Eleven times we have paused in remembrance and reflection,
in unity and in purpose," Obama said. "This is never an easy
day, but it is especially difficult for all of you, the families
of nearly 3,000 innocents who lost their lives.
"But no matter how many years pass, no matter how many times
we come together on this hallowed ground, know this: That you
will never be alone, your loved ones will never be forgotten.
They will endure in the hearts of our nation because through
their sacrifice they helped us make the America we are today, an
America that has emerged even stronger."
Speaking under clear blue skies that recalled the crisp
morning of Sept. 11, 2001, Obama said America's fight is not
with Islam but with al Qaeda, the group responsible for the
attacks, and its allies.
It is a line he has used several times since taking office
promising to mend ties with the Muslim world.
"I've always said our fight is with al Qaeda and its
affiliates, not with Islam or any other religion," he said.
"This country was built as a beacon of freedom and tolerance."
Before the Pentagon ceremony, Obama and first lady Michelle
Obama observed a moment of silence on the South Lawn of the
White House. Afterward they stopped at Arlington National
Cemetery, where the two paid their respects at the graves of
military service members killed in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Obama's rival for the White House, Republican presidential
nominee Mitt Romney, said the anniversary marks a day "when evil
descended upon our country."
"On this most somber day, those who would attack us should
know that we are united as one in our determination to destroy
them and to stand tall for peace and freedom at home and across
the world," Romney said in a statement.
'THE PAIN IS SO DEEP'
At Ground Zero in New York where the towers once stood,
hundreds of relatives of the victims were joined by local
police, firefighters and politicians for the annual reading of
the list of the 2,983 people killed at the three sites. The list
excludes the 19 hijackers, who died carrying out the attacks.
Cora Fernandez, whose daughter, Judy Hazel Santillan
Fernandez, and niece, Maria Theresa Concepcion Santillan, died
at the trade center, stood with relatives wearing black T-shirts
emblazoned with pictures of the two young women.
"The weather is so beautiful," Fernandez said, "but the pain
is so deep. It'll always be there. It'll never go away."
Unlike previous years, politicians were barred from the
podium for the name-reading ceremony, which took place alongside
the twin reflecting pools that mark the footprints of the fallen
towers, their edges etched with the names of the victims. Only
families or close friends of the victims participated in the
reading, which took more than three hours to complete.
Moments of silence were observed at 8:46 a.m. (1246 GMT),
9:03 a.m., 9:37 a.m. and 10:03 a.m., the times of impact for the
four planes, and again at 9:59 a.m. and 10:28 a.m., the times
that the north tower and then the south tower fell.
New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg and other politicians,
including New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, New Jersey Governor
Chris Christie and former New York Mayor Rudolf Giuliani, who
was in office when the attacks occurred, gathered near the
podium as the names were read.
Tuesday's ceremony occurred just hours after Bloomberg,
Cuomo and Christie reached a deal to resume work on a National
September 11 Museum at Ground Zero.
A cost dispute between the foundation that controls the
museum and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which
is building it, has halted work on the underground structure for
months.
This year's remembrance also came one day after federal
officials agreed that the 70,000 surviving firefighters, police
officers and other first responders who raced to the trade
center after the attacks will be entitled to free monitoring and
treatment for some 50 forms of cancer.
'THEY BARELY KNEW EACH OTHER'
In Shanksville, Pennsylvania, Vice President Joe Biden told
families of the 40 passengers who died aboard United Airlines
Flight 93 that the nation will always honor their heroism.
They fought back against their hijackers, a move that led to
the plane crashing in a remote field 80 miles (128 km) southwest
of Pittsburgh. U.S. authorities say the hijackers planned to
crash the plane into the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
Americans have "not forgotten the heroism of your husbands,
wives, sons, daughters, mothers, fathers. And that what they did
for this country is still etched in the minds of not only you,
but millions of Americans, forever," Biden told a crowd of more
than 1,000 gathered at the crash site, now a national memorial.
Patrick White, president of Families of Flight 93, said his
cousin, Joey Nacke II, and the other passengers were mere
strangers only moments before they made their assault on the
cockpit where the hijackers had taken control.
"They barely knew each other," White said. "In an
astoundingly brief period of time, they came together as one."
(Additional reporting by Drew Singer in Pennsylvania, Matt
Spetalnick and Margaret Chadbourn in Washington; editing by Dan
Burns and Xavier Briand)