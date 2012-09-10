* WTC developer says United, American airlines negligent
* Court to decide if developer was already compensated
* Judge says a jury may need to resolve the dispute
By Grant McCool
NEW YORK, Sept 10 Most of the lawsuits arising
from the hijacked plane attacks on the World Trade Center 11
years ago have been settled, but one demanding that United
Airlines and American Airlines be held liable for loss of
property and business could go to trial.
Two recent rulings by a federal judge in New York denying
the airlines' bid to dismiss the lawsuit over a narrow insurance
dispute have opened the door to the entire case ending up in the
hands of a jury.
At issue is whether the two airlines and other defendants
s hould pay additional damages to Larry Silverstein, the
leaseholder of the World Trade Center property, beyond what he
has already received from his own insurer.
Silverstein's World Trade Center Properties blamed United,
now United Continental Holdings Inc, and American
Airlines, for breaches of security. The 2008 lawsuit
also named aircraft manufacturer Boeing Co, the
Massachusetts Port Authority, which manages Logan International
Airport, and security companies.
The lawsuit claimed that negligence allowed hijackers to
board two planes at the Boston airport and use them as missiles
to destroy the 110-story twin towers and cause other buildings
on the site in lower Manhattan to burn down. Before Sept. 11,
the airlines and the security companies they hired oversaw
security at airports and on planes. That responsibility now lies
with the Transportation Security Administration, a government
agency.
Silverstein is seeking $8.4 billion in damages for loss of
property and lost business, even though U.S. District Judge
Alvin Hellerstein has limited the amount to the $2.8 billion
Silverstein paid for the leases. The lawsuit is among the last
pieces of litigation resulting from the attacks of Sept. 11,
2001, which killed more than 3,000 people in New York, the
Pentagon outside Washington, and Pennsylvania.
Lawsuits brought by relatives of those killed, people left
injured, first responders, cleanup workers and some businesses
have been settled.
Hellerstein, who sits in a courthouse less than a mile from
the World Trade Center site, has presided over almost all Sept.
11 litigation.
On Aug. 31, he denied the airlines' motion for judgment on
w hether $4 billion that Silverstein recovered from his insurers
more than compensated for the potential damages recovery of $2.8
billion against the airlines, saying it was an issue for a jury
to decide at trial. He did not set a trial date.
Last Thursday, he denied the airlines' request for an
evidentiary hearing on the same issue.
On Monday, lawyers for World Trade Center Properties wrote a
letter to the judge asking him to schedule "an all-issues
trial," including the liability of the airlines.
Money was sitting in the accounts of the defendants'
insurers earning interest "instead of helping to rebuild the
World Trade Center," the letter said.
The aviation defendants' liability insurance is estimated at
more than $10 billion, according to court documents. Among
dozens of insurers of American Airlines are Associated Aviation
Underwriters Inc and Avion Assurance Limited insurance groups.
United Airlines has U.S. Aircraft Insurance Group and British
Aviation Insurance Group among its insurers.
Andrea Huguely, a spokeswoman for American Airlines,
declined to comment. Megan McCarthy, a spokeswoman for United
Continental, also declined to comment.
NO DOUBLE DIPPING
Under New York law, if a plaintiff has been compensated for
economic loss by a "collateral source" such as an insurance
company, the plaintiff cannot recover compensation again in a
tort lawsuit.
The airlines argue that Silverstein has already been
reimbursed by his insurers well above what he paid the Port
Authority of New York and New Jersey for the 99-year lease on
the property, just two months before the 2001 attacks.
Donald Mark, an aviation lawyer with Fafinski Mark & Johnson
near Minneapolis-St.Paul, Minnesota, said there was a question
under the collateral source law of "whether any other payments
to the plaintiffs would be double dipping."
Mark, who is not involved in the case, said the judge's
ruling "indicated quite clearly that he needs to hear more and
I'm assuming there will be a lot of expert testimony."
A new complex to replace the World Trade Center is taking
shape. The 16-acre (6.5-hectare) site is owned by the Port
Authority of New York and New Jersey, which is rebuilding the
complex with Silverstein. The total cost is $14.8 billion.
Financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald is also suing
American Airlines over lost business and the destruction of its
offices in the World Trade Center. The firm said in a court
filing last March it was seeking between $464 million and $488.8
million in property damages. American Airlines Flight 11 struck
the north tower, killing 658 Cantor employees. United Airlines
Flight 175 crashed into the south tower.
The case is in re Sept. 11 litigation, Case No. 21-MC-101,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York.