* Dispute over costs has held up construction for months
* Ambitious structure will extend seven stories underground
By Chris Francescani
NEW YORK, Sept 10 A deal has been reached to
resume construction on a National September 11 Museum in New
York, Mayor Michael Bloomberg said on Monday on the eve of the
11th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center
towers.
A cost dispute between the foundation that controls the
museum and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which
is building the ambitious subterranean structure, has halted
construction of the project for months.
Diverging estimates on the cost of the project, which had
been scheduled to open this week prior to the delays, from each
side range from $700 to more than $1 billion.
"I'm very gratified that on the eve of this important
anniversary we are able to announce an agreement that will
ensure the completion of the 9/11 museum," Bloomberg's statement
said.
"My goal during this period has been to get construction of
the museum restarted. This agreement ensures that it will be
restarted very soon and will not stop until the museum is
completed," he added.
The museum is designed to extend seven levels underground
and will include artifacts from the day of the attacks, from
firefighters' helmets to pieces of rubble to models of the site
before the attacks, which killed 2,751 people in New York.
Bloomberg chairs the National September 11th Memorial and
Museum foundation. The Port Authority is controlled by Governors
Andrew Cuomo of New York and Chris Christie of New Jersey.
Under the agreement, representatives for all three will
participate in a committee that oversees annual events,
including Tuesday's September 11th ceremony.
The foundation had said in July that politicians would be
excluded this year from speaking roles at the ceremony to focus
on victims' families, who traditionally read the names of the
dead. In the future, that decision will be made by committee,
not just the foundation.
Under the deal, the Port Authority's cost obligations will
be reduced by more than $150 million. Construction of the
museum, however, must begin soon and continue until it is
completed. The project is expected to take more than a year.
(Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Todd Eastham)