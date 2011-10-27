* Issa seeks documents on $730 mln loan OK for steel firm
* Severstal North America upgrading plant for auto steel
WASHINGTON Oct 26 A congressional committee
chairman on Wednesday sought documents from the Obama
administration on its decision to conditionally approve a loan
for the North American unit of a Russian steelmaker to help
upgrade a Michigan plant to supply the auto industry.
The request by House Oversight Committee Chairman Darrell
Issa to Energy Secretary Steven Chu regarding Severstal North
America expands the Republican-led panel's investigation of
agency-run alternative energy financing.
Issa, in an Oct. 20 letter to Chu on the Severstal matter,
wonders why the wholly owned subsidiary of Russia's OAO
Severstal (CHMF.MM) even merits a low-interest taxpayer loan of
up to $730 million considering the standing of its parent as a
global company.
Severstal North America has struggled since entering the
regional steel market in 2008. Three of its U.S. mills were
sold in March.
Severstal North America received conditional loan approval
in July to help it upgrade its factory in Dearborn, Michigan.
The company said it has not received any financing yet.
Issa said the "committee is also concerned" about whether
the loan is consistent with the aim of the Advanced Technology
Vehicle Manufacturing program designed to help auto
manufacturers and parts companies retool factories for meeting
government mandates for more fuel efficient cars and trucks.
The Energy Department officials could not be immediately
reached for comment.
Severstal North America said in a statement that it met all
requirements of the ATVM program during nearly two years of due
diligence.
It also noted that the steel technology being put in place
with the project is "absolutely critical" for manufacturers to
meet U.S. government fuel efficiency targets.
The Obama administration wants to double average fuel
efficiency of the U.S. fleet to 54.5 miles per gallon by 2025.
Auto companies are responding with a number of approaches from
improved gasoline engine and battery technology to using
lighter weight materials.
Ford Motor Co (F.N), which has been profitable for 10
straight quarters, is currently using proceeds from a $5.9
billion ATVM loan to upgrade factories in five states.
Nissan (7201.T) was approved for a $1.6 billion loan to
launch a battery manufacturing facility and retool U.S.
assembly operations for production of its all-electric Leaf and
future models.
Chrysler, bailed out by taxpayers in 2009 and now run by
Italy's Fiat FIA.MI, is awaiting word on its loan application
for about $3 billion to upgrade U.S. plants.
(Reporting by John Crawley; Editing by Gary Hill)