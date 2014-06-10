June 9 A Seattle physician accused of sexting
during surgeries and improperly accessing medical images for
sexual gratification has been suspended from practice for
disregarding patient safety and engaging in sexual misconduct,
Washington state health officials said on Monday.
Arthur Zilberstein, an anesthesiologist and surgeon licensed
in Washington state since 1995, "frequently exchanged personal
and often sexually explicit text messages" while in surgery at a
Seattle hospital last year from April to August, a state medical
board said in legal documents.
On a typical day during that period, Zilberstein worked as
an anesthesiologist for medical procedures like cesarean
deliveries while sending as many as 45 sexually charged texts,
investigators with the Washington Medical Quality Assurance
Commission, a branch of the state health department, said.
He also obtained medical records containing images of a
woman with whom he was conducting an affair under false
pretences, accessing the visual materials "not for medical
purposes but in order to view images of the patient for his own
sexual gratification," the probe found.
Zilberstein could not immediately be reached for comment
after business hours on Monday.
The commission accused Zilberstein of tarnishing the
reputation of the medical profession by sending color "selfies"
to the same woman in which he appeared in hospital scrubs,
wearing his hospital identification and exposing his genitals.
Zilberstein met secretly with the woman in the doctor's
lounge at the hospital to arrange for sexual encounters during a
period he represented himself as her treating physician and
prescribed her medications, according to the commission.
Among other violations, Zilberstein "compromised patient
safety due to his preoccupation with sexual matters", Washington
health officials said.
"He's supposed to be focusing on the patient during
surgery," said Kelly Stowe, spokeswoman for the Washington State
Department of Health.
He has 20 days to respond to the charges and to request a
hearing, Stowe said.
