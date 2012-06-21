By Timothy Pratt
LAS VEGAS, June 20 A former prison inmate who
says she was shackled at the ankles in an ambulance while in
labor prior to the birth of her daughter despite the objections
of medical personnel sued the Nevada Department of Corrections
on Wednesday.
The suit, filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of
Nevada, cited what it described as shocking indifference to
"wholly obvious, serious medical needs" after the woman's ankles
were shackled before and after giving birth in October.
The woman, Valerie Nabors, was being held at the Florence
McClure Women's Correctional Center in North Las Vegas for
trying to steal about $300 in casino chips, a nonviolent crime,
when she went into labor. Nabors, 30, has since been released.
The lawsuit, which alleges violations of state law and
Nabors' constitutional rights, said that after she went into
labor, guards ran to the ambulance in which she was transported
to the hospital and shackled her ankles together, despite
protests by ambulance personnel.
Steve Suwe, spokesman for the Nevada State Department of
Corrections, would not comment on the case.
The shackles remained on Nabors at the University Medical
Center, causing her to stumble when a nurse told her to change
into a gown, according to the lawsuit.
Prison guards removed the shackles as she changed and then
attempted to put them on again, but a delivery room nurse told
them it was not necessary and that "it would make medical
history if Ms. Nabors attempted to get away," the lawsuit said.
Guards shackled her again 10 minutes after her daughter's
birth. During the following days of recuperation, an attending
doctor diagnosed a pulled groin muscle and recommended physical
therapy, but Nabors remained shackled and could not carry out
the treatment, according to the lawsuit.
The prison also confiscated a medically prescribed breast
pump, causing further hardship, the lawsuit said.
Nabors was incarcerated less than a year for attempted grand
larceny after attempting to steal the casino chips, said Staci
Pratt, legal director at the ACLU of Nevada.
"Anybody who has gone through birth or witnessed it can
imagine the challenges and difficulties of giving birth while
shackled," Pratt said. "It is a far cry from the common
standards of decency and what we expect as a civilized
society."
(Editing By Cynthia Johnston and Peter Cooney)