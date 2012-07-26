* Chamber launching campaign in states like Ohio,
WASHINGTON, July 26 The U.S. Chamber of Commerce
on Thursday launched its first major salvo in support of shale
oil and gas development, unveiling a campaign promoting the
economic benefits of the booming energy sector that is under
fire from environmentalists.
The powerful business group will be running newspaper and
radio ads in states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia
where the shale gas boom has sharply boosted drilling.
"There are critics and opponents and we welcome that
debate," said Karen Harbert, who heads the energy arm of the
chamber.
"We're going to take that on and humanize it with the real
stories that are happening across the country."
Touting the potential of shale energy to revitalize areas
hard hit by the economic downturn, Harbert said the "Shale Works
for US" campaign will highlight local success stories with
people already benefiting from shale development.
The chamber's campaign comes as green groups intensify their
attacks on shale gas development. The Sierra Club and other
environmental groups are planning a national rally in Washington
D.C. on Saturday attacking hydraulic fracturing.
Advances in hydraulic fracturing, which involves injecting
water, sand and chemicals underground to extract fuel, have
unlocked vast shale gas resources across the nation.
Some environmental groups have called for more federal
regulation of fracking, which they say pollutes the air and
taints groundwater. Supporters say the practice is safe and has
been used for decades.
Facing a tight election in November, U.S. President Barack
Obama has stressed his support for shale gas, as well as its
economic potential.
Still, the Obama administration has acknowledged the
concerns raised by its environmental voter base and the
administration has proposed air emission rules and a new
regulatory regime for fracking on public lands.
Harbert said the chamber will challenge any Obama
administration policies that it believes will hamper
development.
"We will not shy away from being a very active participant
in the national dialogue, so we fashion the common sense
policies we need," Harbert said. "We do not need more regulation
for regulation's sake."
