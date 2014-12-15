(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Dec 15 The most important characteristic
of the U.S. oil industry is inertia - or to put it another way,
drilling and production respond sluggishly even to a large
change in prices.
Since 1974, there have been four episodes in which oil
prices declined sharply over a relatively short time (ignoring
the brief price spike and equally rapid reversal in 1990
associated with preparations for the first war between the
United States and Iraq).
These price slumps occurred between (1) December 1985 and
July 1986; (2) January 1997 and December 1998; (3) November 2000
and December 2001; and (4) July 2008 and February 2009 (link.reuters.com/weq63w).
In each case, the drop in prices was completed quickly, with
the peak-to-trough move taking seven months, 23 months, 13
months and seven months respectively.
In the first three episodes, prices fell by about half (58
percent, 57 percent and 46 percent) though the most recent
instance during the financial crisis saw a larger decline of
around 72 percent.
Each decline in prices brought a downturn in domestic oil
and gas drilling. But with the exception of the slump in 1986,
the downturn in drilling was proportionately smaller than the
fall in prices.
The number of oil and gas rigs operating fell by 65 percent,
21 percent, 16 percent and 32 percent in the four episodes
respectively.
If the focus is restricted to rigs targeting primarily
oil-bearing formations, the declines are 55 percent, 37 percent
and 29 percent for the last three slumps (there are no
oil-drilling-only numbers for 1985-86).
In most cases, rig counts started to decline some months
after prices turned lower, with delays of three to 12 months
normal.
Production losses were even smaller: crude output declined
by just 4 percent, 6 percent, 1 percent and 1 percent in each
case.
There are lots of limitations to these "back of the
envelope" comparisons; they should not be taken too seriously as
a forecast of what is likely to happen in the months ahead.
Nonetheless, they underscore that the defining
characteristic of U.S. oil production is its enormous inertia.
The recent episode of price weakness has been typical so
far. Prices have declined for just under six months. The total
peak-to-trough move has been between 47 percent (for Texas
sweet) and 55 percent (North Dakota sweet).
The number of rigs drilling for oil (and for oil and gas
combined) remains basically unchanged since prices started to
fall in late June, according to Baker Hughes, the oilfield
services company.
Crude production has risen by almost 600,000 barrels per day
since prices started falling, and is expected to keep rising in
2015, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
There are some important differences between the current
slump and its forerunners.
First and foremost, all the previous episodes occurred
against a backdrop of slowly declining domestic oil production
rather than the boom that has occurred since 2011.
Second, the output from hydraulically fractured oil wells is
initially much higher than from conventional wells but then
declines more rapidly.
So, production should be somewhat more responsive to the
fall in prices and reduced rates of drilling than in previous
episodes.
But anyone expecting the plunge in prices to translate
quickly into an equally big decline in drilling rates and a
sharp reduction in production is likely to be disappointed.
Experience suggests a relatively large decline in prices is
needed to generate even a fairly modest response in output.
