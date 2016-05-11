(Repeats story from earlier with no changes to headline or
text)
By Terry Wade
HOUSTON May 11 Gary Evans, a wildcatter who
left his job as chief executive of Magnum Hunter Resources
just as it emerged from bankruptcy on Monday, is
wasting no time getting back into the oil business despite the
worst price rout in years.
He has already formed a new venture called Energy Hunter
Resources Inc and is close to buying two tracts of land in the
oil-rich Permian Basin and Eagle Ford fields of Texas, Evans
told Reuters on Tuesday.
Evans, who started his most successful oil company for
$1,000 in 1985 near the bottom of a price crash and later sold
it for $2.2 billion, is an eternal optimist, much like many
risk-taking wildcatters.
"All the veterans in the business know that this is a
phenomenal time to get something new going, when everybody else
is running for the hills," he said.
Evans declined to discuss the size of the parcels he is
purchasing but said the privately held tracts had enough space
to drill about 40 wells that would cost about $6 million each.
"I'm a big believer that oil prices this time next year will
be $10 to $20 higher per barrel. So I'd like to drill some now
and capture some of that upside," he said.
The land is not currently producing but is surrounded by
active oil fields, he said.
Evans said he was targeting the Eagle Ford and the Permian
Basin, two of the country's top tight oil fields, because he has
worked there before and their sweet spots, with the oiliest
rock, still offer profits with oil near $44 a barrel.
"These two plays in this current commodity cycle offer the
best opportunity for finding unique deals," he said. "You have
to be in a sweet spot ... that's what is very hard to find."
Evans is restricted for one year from buying working
interests in the Marcellus and Utica natural gas fields in the
eastern United States where Magnum Hunter operates.
Magnum Hunter, which exited bankruptcy this week with zero
debt, has said it is looking for a new CEO as it tries to regain
its footing after oil and natural gas prices fell by half since
mid-2014.
Evans, 59, said the first round of financing for Energy
Hunter Resources will be a private placement with friends and
family.
Later he said he may tap public capital markets, where he
has raised some $6 billion over his career.
He said the current bankruptcy wave, which has ensnared
about 60 oil and gas companies, is hitting as derivatives expire
that companies had used to protect against the price crash.
Liquidity helped fuel the U.S. fracking revolution and more
money was available in the latest boom, which came at a time of
record-low Federal Reserve interest rates, than in previous
cycles.
"I don't think there's any doubt that access to capital -
whether it is the Fed, hedge funds or private equity - is 100
times greater now than it was in the 1980s," Evans said
(Reporting By Terry Wade; Editing by Tom Brown)