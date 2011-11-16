* Gov't crafting rules for shale drilling on public lands
WASHINGTON, Nov 16 U.S. Republicans on
Wednesday blasted the Obama administration's plans to expand
regulation of the controversial "fracking" drilling practice
essential to tapping the nation's abundant shale oil and gas
reserves.
The Interior Department is in the process of updating rules
for hydraulic fracturing on public lands and developing a
proposal to require disclosure of chemicals used in the
drilling technique. [ID:nN1E79U0TY]
Republicans at a House Natural Resources committee hearing
on Wednesday raised concerns that onerous regulations on
"fracking" could limit the development of the resource.
During a tense exchange between Republican Congressman
Louie Gohmert and Interior Secretary Ken Salazar, Gohmert said
much of the opposition to fracking seems to be based on "scare
tactics."
Gohmert challenged Salazar to name a scientific study that
proved that fracking had contaminated drinking water.
"You have no scientific studies that show that it does
that," Gohmert said.
Salazar later clarified that while Interior is not aware of
any contamination from the actual process of fracking, there
have been instances of water contamination from oil and gas
wells.
"We do not know of any examples of that on public lands,
but it demonstrates the importance of making sure that we have
well bore integrity up and down the entire well bore, including
following the hydraulic fracking operations," Salazar told
reporters after the hearing.
POLLUTION WORRIES
Innovations in hydraulic fracturing, which involves
injecting water and chemicals into shale formations to extract
oil and gas, have spurred a shale drilling boom in the United
States.
But the expansion of shale development has led to backlash
from environmental groups and landowners near shale drilling
operations, who complain that the practice is polluting the
water and air.
"Our program we're putting on the table is not meant to
impede shale gas, it's meant to support shale gas," Salazar
said.
Salazar said the administration is attempting to address
public concerns about fracking before the opposition curtails
the practice.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency also plans to
regulate some aspects of fracking. Last month it said it will
propose standards on wastewater discharged from natural gas
extraction by 2014. [ID:nN1E79J1U9]
James Hanlon, the director of wastewater management at the
EPA, said at another congressional hearing on Wednesday that
concern has been raised in Pennsylvania about the handling of
wastewater. The availability of sites there to re-inject
wastewater into the ground is not as abundant as it is in Texas
and Oklahoma.
But industry and state government representatives within
natural gas producing states said they have done a good job of
regulating fracking themselves and they are wary of federal
regulations.
Tom Stewart, the executive vice president of the Ohio Oil
and Gas Association, said minimal federal standards on fracking
water would be a problem because the geography and geology of
every fracking state varies highly.
