(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Aug 7 North America's shale drillers are
struggling with the renewed slump in oil prices, despite cutting
costs, boosting output, and in some cases employing hedging to
improve realised prices.
Stock prices for most of the main shale drillers have fallen
faster than the price of U.S. light crude since the middle of
April.
Spot WTI has fallen 20 percent since mid-April but
the share price of Pioneer Natural Resources has dropped
30 percent and Continental Resources is down almost 40
percent over the same period.
Both companies increased production during the second
quarter. Pioneer produced 197,000 barrels of oil equivalent per
day (boepd) in April-June, up from 194,000 in January-March,
while Continental reported output of 227,000 boepd, up from
207,000.
Pioneer's production is mostly from the Permian Basin and
Eagle Ford in Texas, while Continental's operations focus on
North Dakota's Bakken and Oklahoma.
Both companies reported that drilling and completion costs
had fallen by 20-25 percent compared with the end of 2014, they
told analysts during conference calls held in the first week of
August to discuss their earnings.
Both companies are drilling wells faster than ever before,
in the best case in just 13 days, which means they can squeeze
out extra efficiencies by drilling the same number of wells with
fewer rigs, or more wells with the same number of rigs.
Both are speeding up drilling time and boosting output per
well by focusing on the most prolific shale layers in the most
productive areas.
Both expect to grow their production this year compared with
2014, by 10 percent in Pioneer's case and 19-23 percent for
Continental.
Yet neither company made money in the second quarter.
Continental's net income was basically zero while Pioneer posted
a net loss of $218 million.
In some ways, the two companies have opposite philosophies
and strategies: the fact both are struggling to cope with the
renewed slump in prices illustrates the challenge all shale
firms face and the lack of good options.
Pioneer points to its active hedging programme as a key
source of competitive advantage that will enable it to weather
the slump better than its rivals.
Pioneer has hedged 90 percent of its forecast 2015 oil
production at an average price of $71 per barrel, and the
company has already established three-way collars to protect
around 75 percent of its forecast 2016 oil production.
By contrast, Continental lifted its 2015 hedges in October
2014, realising a profit at the time, but gambling on a rebound
in oil prices which has not happened and leaving the company
exposed to full extent of falling prices.
But the biggest difference lies in their attitude to
prioritising production growth versus capital discipline in the
face of lower oil prices.
GROWTH AND/OR DISICIPLINE?
Pioneer has repeatedly emphasised its determination to
continue growing its output aggressively even if wellhead prices
remain below $50 per barrel.
The company confirmed its plan to add two extra drilling
rigs per month during the second half of 2015 and eight more in
the first quarter of 2016.
Pioneer is targeting compound annual growth in oil
production of more than 20 percent between 2016 and 2018 even if
prices remain in line with the current futures curve.
Repeatedly quizzed by analysts about whether the company was
targeting production or returns, the company insisted its wells
were highly profitable even at current prices, so it wanted to
drill as many of them as possible.
"Why don't you pursue more of a return strategy than a
growth strategy?" one analyst wondered. But the company disputed
the distinction and insisted it was maximising returns by
growing volume profitably.
Faster drilling, cost reductions and hedging will enable the
company to meet its production targets despite lower prices.
"Do you see yourselves as part of the global market share
war that we're seeing in the industry and that you're just going
to outrun it and survive?" one analyst asked.
"That's right," replied Chief Executive Scott Sheffield.
Pioneer aims to use efficiency gains and smart hedging to
survive the downturn even as others are forced to cut back.
"I personally think (Texas) shale oil will out survive LNG
projects around the world, it'll survive new exploration
projects, and they'll survive essentially all other shale plays
in the U.S. in the Midland Basin," Sheffield said.
"The world needs the Permian Basin. And so eventually
supply-demand's going to reset. And the longer it stays lower,
oil prices are going to bounce back even quicker".
Pioneer foresees prices returning to the mid-$50s or even
low $60s by the second half of 2016.
The company left just a glimmer of room for doubt. "We
always get asked what commodity price would slow you down,"
Sheffield explained. "If oil prices go to $40 and stay at $40
for the next 18 months, we'll most likely slow down. But as long
as our hedge positions and the (futures) strip occurs, there's
no reason at this point in time to slow down."
The company would only make small losses this year at $40
and would hope to offset them by further efficiency improvements
and cost reductions.
Where Pioneer focuses on profitable growth and outlasting
competitors, Continental has repeatedly emphasised its
disciplined approach to investment.
"We do not believe the current price environment is
sustainable," Continental's chief financial officer told
analysts, "and we will remain patient awaiting better commodity
prices before deploying additional capital .. Our efficiency and
cost improvements are allowing us to do more with less capital."
Chief Executive Harold Hamm warned bluntly: "I think the
market rewarding people for jumping in, increasing production,
rig count today in low commodity prices, I just don't see that
as something that ought to be happening."
"Let the market rebalance. These reserves and these resource
plays are not going anywhere and we all have a long future and
that's the kind of way we look at it here."
Continental wants to use cost reductions and efficiency
improvements to increase profits rather than grow output. It
hopes to cut capital spending while maintain production roughly
constant in 2016 at end-2015 levels.
The company told analysts it would be cash flow neutral in
the second half of 2015 at WTI price of $60 while it would
outspend cash flow by $150 million to $200 million at $50 per
barrel.
The cash flow neutral price has come down sharply since the
turn of the year and the company hopes to reduce it even more in
the second half if necessary by squeezing costs even harder.
Continental could use any rise in prices or further cost
savings to grow production in 2016, rather than leave it flat,
but insists it is "committed to a disciplined approach".
PRIORITISING PROFITS
The difference between Pioneer and Continental is one of
emphasis as much as strategy, profitable growth versus cutting
capital spending while maintaining output.
But the fact that both companies have seen their share
prices pummelled over the last four months highlights the
awkward position in which all shale producers are stuck. Recent
price falls have eliminated the advantage they have wrought from
cheaper costs and faster drilling.
Individually, it makes sense to concentrate on maintaining
or increasing output while cutting costs, hoping other producers
will reduce their output. But with all the shale firms pursuing
variants of the same strategy and OPEC also increasing its
production the strategy is collectively suicidal.
Yet there is no easy way to organise a collective output cut
or even a slower rate of growth among the shale firms because of
antitrust law. Some shale producers seem to be hoping for other
producers to cut first, either voluntarily or because of the
threat of bankruptcy.
The shale sector's problem resembles the difficulties which
airlines had until recently, growing capacity without making a
profit. The airlines eventually learned to prioritise profits
over capacity, but only after years of pain. The shale sector
appears to be at the start of a similar learning curve.
(Editing by William Hardy)