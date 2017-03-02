(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
* Chartbook: tmsnrt.rs/2mcZphb
By John Kemp
LONDON, March 2 U.S. crude oil production
appears to be rising strongly thanks to increased shale drilling
as well as rising offshore output from the Gulf of Mexico.
Production averaged almost 9 million barrels per day (bpd)
in the four weeks to Feb. 24, according to the latest weekly
estimates published by the Energy Information Administration.
Production has been on an upward trend since hitting a
cyclical low of 8.5 million bpd in September ("Weekly Petroleum
Status Report", EIA, March 1).
Weekly production numbers are estimates based on a
combination of hard data and modelling so there is some
uncertainty around them ("Weekly Petroleum Status Report:
Explanatory Notes and Details Methods", EIA).
But the weekly estimates normally provide an accurate
indicator for trends in the more comprehensive monthly data (tmsnrt.rs/2mcZphb).
The most recent monthly statistics show output declining by
91,000 bpd in December, mostly due to exceptionally cold weather
in North Dakota.
Even with this weather-driven decline, which is expected to
be temporary, production was still 216,000 bpd above the
cyclical low reported in September.
And the most recently weekly estimates suggest production
increased significantly again during January and February.
The rise in production is consistent with the substantial
increase in the number of rigs drilling for oil since May 2016.
Rising output also helps explain the big increase in U.S.
crude exports and the continued high level of domestic crude
stocks.
U.S. crude exports have averaged almost 900,000 bpd during
the last four weeks, up from about 500,000 bpd in September.
U.S. crude prices have roughly doubled over the last year
which has supported a sharp expansion in domestic drilling
activity.
Production cuts agreed by OPEC and non-OPEC countries in
November and December 2016 have also helped sustain the drilling
increase by supporting oil prices above $50 per barrel.
Most exploration and production companies report shale
breakeven prices below $50 per barrel and will continue to add
rigs provided prices remain between $50 and $60 per barrel.
The resurgence of shale production poses a direct challenge
to OPEC's attempt to rebalance the global oil market while
protecting its market share.
In the short term, OPEC will downplay the renewed growth in
shale output and emphasise its own compliance with announced
production cuts.
In the end, however, OPEC will be faced with a familiar
dilemma: sacrifice market share to protect prices or defend
market share and allow prices to find their own level.
Between the middle of 2014 and the middle of 2016, OPEC
focused on defending its market share and allowed prices to fall
to the market-clearing level.
Since the end of 2016, OPEC has switched tack and has been
willing to sacrifice market share to push prices up.
Saudi Arabia has resumed its periodic role as swing producer
in the oil market, shouldering the largest share of output cuts.
So long as the shale revival remains small-scale, the
benefit from higher prices outweighs the costs from lower OPEC
production and market share, and the strategy remains feasible.
But if U.S. output continues to increase at the current
rate, OPEC will eventually be forced to reassess its production
cuts and start protecting its market share again.
(Editing by David Evans)