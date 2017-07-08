(Repeats with no changes to text. John Kemp is a Reuters market
By John Kemp
LONDON, July 7 U.S. independent oil and gas
producers came close to breaking even during the first quarter
of 2017 thanks to aggressive cost cutting and improvements in
well productivity.
Some shale producers claim they can drill wells profitably
at prices well below $50 per barrel and in some cases below $40.
But Harold Hamm, chief executive of Continental Resources
, a major producer in North Dakota and Oklahoma, has said
oil prices need to be above $50 to be sustainable.
Prices below $40 would force producers to idle rigs again,
he said in a recent interview (“Harold Hamm warns oil prices
below $40 will idle U.S. drilling”, CNBC, June 28).
The renewed drop in oil prices, unless quickly reversed,
looks set to put these conflicting claims to the test.
Fifteen independent producers with operations focused on the
United States reported a combined net loss of $3.7 billion in
the first three months of 2017 (tmsnrt.rs/2uxKwbb).
But most of the losses were attributable to Marathon Oil,
which reported a net loss of $4.9 billion, mostly as a result of
an impairment charge linked to its Canadian oil sands
businesses.
The other fourteen companies in the sample reported total
net income of almost $1.3 billion, up from a loss of $9.9
billion in the first quarter of 2016.
Ten companies in the sample reported positive net income
during the first quarter, up from just two in the previous
quarter and none in the first quarter of 2016.
Financial performance for the companies in the sample has
been steadily improving since losses peaked at $23 billion in
the third quarter of 2015.
Shale producers have benefited from a combination of cost
reductions, improvements in drilling efficiency and well
productivity, and a significant increase in oil and gas prices.
The average price of WTI, the domestic benchmark, rose from
$33 per barrel in the first quarter of 2016 to $52 in the first
quarter of 2017.
The average price of gas delivered to Henry Hub rose from
just $2 per million British thermal units to $3.07 over the same
period.
But benchmark oil prices fell by 7 percent in the second
quarter, though gas prices were up 2 percent. Both oil and gas
prices have slid so far in the third quarter.
Given the precarious profitability of oil producers in the
first quarter when oil prices were above $50, the slide in WTI
during the second and third quarters will renew the pressure on
drilling firms.
Unless there are further exceptional write-downs, the sample
group may be able to increase their net income in the second
quarter despite the fall in prices.
Many, though not all, shale producers have hedged the price
of their output for the remainder of 2017 which gives them some
protection in the short-term against the downturn.
But very little production has been hedged so far for 2018.
The current calendar strip means hedging is only possible for
2018 at a WTI price of around $47 - and many shale producers
will actually receive less.
