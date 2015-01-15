(Repeats from Wednesday without changes. John Kemp is a Reuters
By John Kemp
LONDON Jan 14 Decline curves are fundamental to
understanding the outlook for U.S. shale oil production over the
next two years.
Each well has its own unique production profile and there
can be enormous variation between wells in adjacent spacing
units let alone in different counties, plays and states.
There is no such thing as an "average" well. Producers
attempt to estimate likely future output by finding similar
wells located nearby. But even then predicting output involves a
good deal of judgement and uncertainty.
Nonetheless, it can be useful to describe standard decline
curves for a particular play or county as a very rough way to
understand its attractiveness to drillers and how quickly output
is likely to fall unless reduced output from existing wells is
replaced by new ones.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration's National Energy
Modelling System (NEMS) employs decline curves to assess the
expected ultimate recovery (EUR) from wells in different parts
of the United States.
For the 2013 edition of the EIA's Annual Energy Outlook
(AEO) decline curves were constructed for the top 15 percent,
the middle 70 percent, and the bottom 15 percent of wells for
tight oil plays like Bakken, Eagle Ford and Permian/Wolfcamp
("Oil and gas supply module of the National Energy Modelling
System: model documentation 2013").
The 2014 AEO employed an even more fine-grained approach
which constructed decline curves for wells in individual
counties within shale plays ("Oil and gas supply module of the
National Energy Modelling System: model documentation 2014").
The key parameters for these standard curves are the initial
production rate (barrels per day produced within the first 30 or
60 days), initial decline rate, and degree of curvature in the
decline curve.
Standard curves for Bakken, Eagle Ford and Permian wells
based on the 2013 AEO parameters are illustrated in the Reuters
chartbook: link.reuters.com/wux73w.
Wells drilled into the Eagle Ford tend to be much more
productive initially than wells in either the Bakken or the
Permian Basin.
But Bakken wells, especially those with medium initial
production rates, decline more slowly over time than Eagle Ford
and Permian wells.
Combining initial production rates and decline curves, Eagle
Ford and Bakken wells tend to produce more crude oil overall and
more quickly than wells drilled into the Wolfcamp/Permian.
Of course, the cost of drilling and fracturing also varies
substantially between and even within the plays, depending on
the burial depth of the shale, the length of the laterals,
number of stages fracked and difficulty of the geology.
Decline curves only capture the revenue side of drilling a
well, not the cost, and even that is an imperfect measure.
But they do provide an indication of how responsive
different plays will be in the event that drilling and
completions slow or even fall below the replacement rate.
