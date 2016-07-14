HOUSTON/RUNGE, Texas, July 14 Two years ago, Reg
MacDonald's 20-day drilling classes were packed to capacity,
with nearly 40 students eager to land lucrative jobs in the
booming oil and gas industry. Now he is lucky if he gets half a
dozen to enroll.
The latest rout in oil prices has been the last straw for
many workers just getting back on their feet after the last
downturn in 2008, said MacDonald, president of Maritime Drilling
Schools Ltd in Nova Scotia, Canada, which trains both
entry-level and experienced workers for oilfield jobs all over
the world.
"It's not stable. It's too cyclical. You get ahead and you
lose," said MacDonald, who has been in the industry since the
mid-1970s.
Supply outages brought oil prices close to $50 a barrel that
many U.S. shale producers say they need to lift output, and
drilling has picked up in some of the best oil
patches.
Conversations with larger producers, contractors and
suppliers suggest, however, that any recovery will look very
different from the 2009-2014 shale boom that nearly doubled U.S.
crude output and turned it into one of leading global producers.
(Graphic:tmsnrt.rs/29HMpuL)
The loss of thousands of workers during the two-year
downturn and dearth of candidates to replace them is just one
challenge.
Oil professionals also talk about equipment idled for so
long that it has become unusable, rising service costs, and the
threat of extra supply from the backlog of
drilled-but-uncompleted wells.
A Dallas Federal Reserve survey of about 200 oil companies
found last month that 70 percent were optimistic that oil would
fetch higher prices in a year. But it is a cautious optimism,
tempered in part by oil's 13 percent retreat in the past few
weeks to around $45 a barrel.
"Oil tickled $51 dollars for about four hours," said Raymond
Welder, president of privately held Welder Exploration and
Production Inc, which has more than 150 wells in south Texas.
"And I must admit, I felt better on that Thursday afternoon.
But it didn't last very long."
ENGINEERS AND RIGS
Over the next two to three years, if oil recovers, labor
shortages are going hit the industry hardest, producers and
recruiters say.
More than 100,000 U.S. oil and gas extraction and support
jobs have been lost since late 2014, according to the Bureau of
Labor Statistics. Early retirements, minimal hiring of new
graduates, and a loss of early-career professionals to other
industries have reduced the workforce that will be available
when the recovery takes hold.
Torgrim Reitan, executive vice president at Statoil USA in
Houston, said a shortage of skilled contractors would force
producers to dial down their plans if they all tried to boost
output over the next six months or so.
"So many people have been let go, and so many people have
left the industry," he said. "We need to be prepared for growth
in activity that needs to be at a slower pace than we thought
earlier."
With energy sector jobs still scarce, some petroleum
engineering graduates opt for jobs that offer more security even
if they cannot match the industry's six-digit salaries.
"I would say to future graduates - 'do not go into this
path'," said Nick Menon, 23, a petroleum engineering graduate,
who took up a job as a mechanical engineer.
To be sure, several former oil and gas employees interviewed
by Reuters have said they would return if given a chance,
because the money was so good.
Raising production also becomes harder with each month
drilling rigs and other machinery sit idle because they often
get "cannibalized" for spare parts for what is still in use.
"The capacity that we had two years ago is already crippled,
and it'll take a while to catch up," said Jennifer Miskimins,
associate professor at Colorado School of Mines in Golden,
Colorado.
BAD HABIT
Some of the impressive cost savings that allowed producers
to survive with oil prices at less than half their 2014 peaks
may also not last.
While new drilling techniques helped slash costs, so did a
collapse in prices of services and supplies.
Now, encouraged by early stirrings of activity, some oil
field services companies are raising their prices, according .
to investment bank Evercore ISI, citing its industry contacts.
Memories of last year's "false dawn," when oil rallied to
$60 a barrel only to crash in the second half of the year, also
argue against any aggressive production hikes.
Then there are the uncompleted wells that can get finished
quickly, unleashing up to hundreds of thousands of barrels per
day of extra supply that could put the brakes on price gains.
In fact, U.S. producers have been adding drilling rigs more
slowly than in 2015 when they added 50 rigs in just two months
in response to a sudden jump in prices, according to Baker
Hughes data.
Wood Mackenzie consultancy estimates drillers will add about
22 rigs by the end of the year, and 160 next year.
Yet Bill Thomas, chief executive of major shale producer EOG
Resources, warned recently that producers could still
end up drilling more than it made economic sense.
"Our industry does have a bad habit of destroying capital,"
he told an analyst conference.
"It will be death by a thousand lashes, but at moderate oil
prices, truly there's a lot of the acreage being drilled in the
U.S. that will never be productive."
(Reporting By Liz Hampton, Devika Krishna Kumar and David
Gaffen; additional reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru;
Editing by Tomasz Janowski)