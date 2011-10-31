* Chemical disclosure to help public confidence-official
* Interior hopes to finalize rules 12 months after issuing
* 14 pct of U.S. natgas output was on federal land in 2010
(Adds details, background)
By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON, Oct 31 The U.S. Interior Department
plans to issue a proposal soon forcing companies to reveal the
chemicals they use in the so-called fracking drilling process
on federal lands, as the Obama administration responds to
public safety concerns over the shale exploration boom.
David Hayes, deputy secretary at the Interior Department,
told a federal shale gas advisory panel on Monday that the
department hopes to issue disclosure rules for hydraulic
fracturing on federal lands in "a couple of months." It plans
to finalize the guidelines about 12 months after that.
Hydraulic fracturing involves injecting a mix of water,
sand, and chemicals into shale formations at high pressures to
extract oil and gas.
"The high level of concern about the nature of fracking
chemicals suggests the complete disclosure of all chemical
components and composition of fracking fluids would improve
public confidence," Hayes told the Energy Department's shale
gas panel.
Calling the current hydraulic fracturing rules that were
developed in 1982 "outdated," Hayes said the department is also
working to develop rules focused on ensuring well integrity and
managing waste water.
Hayes' comments come nearly a year after the department
first announced it was considering disclosure regulations for
the drilling practice.
Advances in the technique have led to a drilling boom that
has prompted a public backlash over concerns about possible
water contamination and air pollution.
Hayes stressed that the department is aware of industry
efforts to increase transparency for shale drilling and does
not want its rules to be burdensome or to duplicate other
efforts.
About 14 percent of all U.S. natural gas production
occurred on federal land during the last fiscal year. The
department estimates that hydraulic fracturing is used for
about 90 percent of gas wells drilled on public lands.
WALKING A FINE LINE
The Obama administration has walked a fine line on the
issue of hydraulic fracturing, lauding the energy security
benefits of shale gas, while also stressing the importance of
addressing environmental concerns about the practice.
Last week, in another sign that the administration was
inching forward with regulations for hydraulic fracking, the
Environmental Protection Agency announced that it would be
developing rules for disposing of wastewater from shale gas
wells.
Proponents of shale oil and gas development have said that
over-regulation of the shale drilling will limit production of
a massive domestic fuel resource.
In the wake of the controversy surrounding fracking, the
shale gas advisory committee was created by the Obama
administration to offer recommendations on the best path
forward for shale output.
In its preliminary report released in August, the panel
called for the creation of national database of information
about shale gas wells, and for overhaul of the management of
the millions of gallons of water used in the process.
The panel's final report is due out in November.
(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; editing by Jim Marshall and
Andrea Evans)