HONOLULU Aug 21 A 20-year-old German tourist who lost an arm in a shark attack off the coast of Maui last week died of her wounds on Wednesday at a hospital in Hawaii, her family said.

Jana Lutteropp, 20, had been hospitalized since she was attacked while snorkeling near Maui and had been on life support prior to her death, a hospital spokeswoman said.

"Jana fought hard to stay alive. However, we are sad to say that she lost her fight today," Lutteropp's mother, Jutta Lutteropp, and sister Julia Broeske said in a statement released by Maui Memorial Medical Center.

"Jana was a very beautiful, strong, young woman who was always laughing, and we will forever remember her that way," Lutteropp and Broeske said in the statement.

Four days after Lutteropp was attacked, an 8-foot shark bit a 16-year-old boy in the legs while he was surfing along the east coast of Hawaii's Big Island.

The young victim, Jimmy Ulualoha "Ulu-boy" Napeahi, suffered 30 deep lacerations in the attack, which occurred while he was surfing on Sunday with friends at Pohoiki Bay. He was expected to fully recover.

That incident marked the ninth shark attack on a person in Hawaiian waters this year, according to William Aila, chairman of the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.

Aila said Hawaii typically documents five or six close encounters between people and sharks every year, including bites or cases in which a shark may actually bump into or brush up against someone. Fatal attacks in Hawaii are rare, the last one occurring several years ago, he said. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb, Steve Gorman in Los Angeles and Malia Mattoch McManus in Honolulu; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Ken Wills)