By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON May 11 Royal Dutch Shell's return to
oil drilling in the U.S. Arctic for the first time since 2012
took a big step forward on Monday when the Obama administration
approved the company's exploration plan.
The Department of Interior conditionally approved Shell's
plan to explore for oil in the Chukchi Sea off Alaska. Shell has
already spent about $6 billion on exploration in the Arctic.
The Arctic is estimated to contain about 20 percent of the
world's undiscovered oil and natural gas, but its recovery could
be decades away.
Shell proposes to drill up to six wells in water about 140
feet (40 meters) deep, using two vessels that can serve as
relief-wells for each other in case of an emergency.
"We have taken a thoughtful approach to carefully
considering potential exploration in the Chukchi Sea," said
Abigail Ross Harper, the director of the Bureau of Ocean Energy
Management, in a release.
As part of the conditional approval, Shell must obtain
permits from the federal government and the state of Alaska in
order to begin drilling this summer. Shell has not drilled in
the Arctic since a mishap-filled 2012 season, when the company
was forced to evacuate its Kulluk drill rig, which eventually
ran aground. (reut.rs/1cqzAl9)
One of the vessels that Shell plans to use this summer, the
Noble Discoverer, also had problems in the harsh Arctic waters
in 2012. At one point it had to be towed to port after
experiencing vibrations in a propeller shaft.
The incidents did not lead to any oil spills, but they
created a public relations headache for the company.
Several environmental groups are concerned about drilling in
an harsh, pristine region with little capacity for emergency
response. "Our government has rushed to approve risky and
ill-conceived exploration in one of the most remote and
important places on Earth," said Susan Murray, an official at
Oceana, a leading voice against Arctic drilling.
Even if Shell gets all the permits it needs, its Arctic
aspirations may face a hurdle further south. Last week, the city
of Seattle ruled that its port must apply for a permit to allow
Shell to make it a hub for drilling rigs headed to the Arctic.
