SEATTLE May 13 An activist perched herself on a
15-foot tripod to try to block the entrance of a Royal Dutch
Shell fuel-transfer station on Tuesday, in a harbinger
of expected protests over the company's plan to store Arctic
drilling rigs in Seattle.
Annie Lukins staged her protest on Seattle's Harbor Island a
day after the U.S. Department of the Interior conditionally
approved Shell's plan to explore for oil in the Chukchi Sea off
Alaska, where it has not drilled since a mishap-filled 2012
season.
Environmental activists are preparing for three days of
demonstrations from May 16 against Shell's plans to store two
drilling rigs in Seattle. Protesters say they will meet one of
the drilling rigs in kayaks as it arrives in the port later this
week.
Seattle resident Lukins erected the tripod early on Tuesday,
backed by other anti-Shell activists, according to a news
release.
"I want the next generation to be able to eat fish from the
ocean whose flesh doesn't carry the killing toxins of crude
oil," Lukins said in a statement. "We need to ban Arctic
drilling now."
The Puget Sound region has for decades been a hub for
equipment used in energy drilling in Alaska even as some
environmental groups and politicians have pushed for the
region's economy to move beyond oil, gas and coal and into clean
energy.
Seattle's planning department ruled the city's port must
apply for a permit for the company to use it to store drilling
rigs, a decision shipping company Foss Maritime has
appealed.
Late on Tuesday, the Port of Seattle commission voted to
appeal the city's interpretation of the permit requirements for
Terminal 5, which Shell could be using, the port said.
Seattle Mayor Ed Murray commended the commission for
deciding that the arrival of an off-shore drilling rig should be
delayed until the proper permits were in place.
"I now hope Shell will respect the wishes of the Port, the
City and the community at large, and not bring an off-shore
drilling rig into Elliott Bay."
A Shell spokesman told the Seattle Times newspaper that the
company intended to move ahead with the operation as scheduled.
Seattle's City Council unanimously adopted a resolution on
Monday urging the Port of Seattle to reconsider its lease at
Terminal 5 to host the rigs for drilling in the Arctic, coveted
by energy companies for its long-term potential.
