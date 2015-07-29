By Shelby Sebens
PORTLAND, Ore., July 28 Protesters began
gathering in a riverside park in Portland Tuesday evening,
planning to drop kayaks in the water to protest Wednesday's
scheduled launch of a ship to be used by Royal Dutch Shell for
Arctic oil exploration.
Following the lead of protesters in Seattle who tried to
block ships headed for Shell's planned oil exploration in the
Chukchi Sea, the Portland "kayaktivists" said they would conduct
a vigil overnight on the Willamette River, which runs through
downtown Portland.
"Our goal is to basically demonstrate as much community
resistance to Shell's plans to drill for oil and secure new oil
reserves in the Arctic," said Meredith Cocks, organizer with
environmental activist group Portland Rising Tide.
Lieutenant Steve Alexander of the Multnomah County Sheriff's
Office said that a small group of protesters gathered at
Cathedral Park in Portland on Tuesday afternoon.
Alexander said that as of Tuesday evening the protests were
peaceful and the sheriff's department and the U.S. Coast Guard
would monitor the river to ensure boaters have proper equipment
and are safe.
The activists planned to take to the river early Wednesday
morning to block passage by the Fennica, an icebreaker ship, on
its way out of the area, though those plans were subject to
change depending on the ship's schedule, Cocks said.
The group opposes Arctic drilling, which environmentalists
say will put pristine wilderness at risk and accelerate global
warming through continued reliance on burning fossil fuels.
"We're here fighting for humanity against the most wealthy
and powerful industry in human history, but we're not afraid,
because everything we love and value in life is on the line,"
said Maya Jarrad, community coordinator for the environmental
group 350PDX.
Hundreds of activists in kayaks and small boats conducted a
similar protest on a Seattle bay in May, demonstrating against
plans by Shell to resume Arctic oil exploration while two of its
drilling rigs were in the city's port.
In Portland, about 150 kayakers in boats protested the
Fennica's presence over the weekend.
In May, the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management gave
conditional approval to Shell's resumption of fossil fuel
exploration in the Arctic, which was suspended after a
mishap-filled 2012 season.
"Shell acknowledges the right of any individual or
organization to express their point of view; however we won't
condone illegal or unsafe tactics that put people's safety at
risk," company spokesman Ray Fisher said.
(Editing by Sharon Bernstein and Eric Walsh)