WASHINGTON Aug 17 The Obama administration
granted Royal Dutch Shell final clearance on Monday to
resume drilling for oil and gas in the environmentally fragile
Arctic Ocean for the first time since 2012, a move green groups
vowed to fight.
The U.S. Department of the Interior permit allows Shell to
drill in the oil-rich Chukchi Sea off the northwest coast of
Alaska. Shell interrupted its drilling program in the region in
2012 after suffering a series of mishaps, including losing
control of an enormous rig, from which the Coast Guard had to
rescue 18 workers.
Harsh conditions in the Chukchi have discouraged other oil
companies from drilling there.
The go-ahead for Shell comes after repairs were completed to
the Fennica, an icebreaker the company leases that carries
emergency well-plugging equipment. The ship had suffered a gash
in its hull after hitting uncharted shoals off southern Alaska.
Damage to the Fennica had stalled Shell's program, which the
Interior Department had previously issued a permit for.
Shell obtained the leases in the Chukchi during the
administration of former President George W. Bush. Since then it
has spent about $7 billion on exploration in the Arctic, though
oil production is at least a decade away.
The Arctic is home to what the U.S. government estimates is
20 percent of the world's undiscovered oil and gas.
Shell's determination to drill there has spawned waves of
protests and funding drives by environmentalists who want to
protect whales, walruses and polar bears in a vulnerable region
that scientists say is changing rapidly due to global warming.
Late last month, 13 Greenpeace activists hanging from a
bridge in Oregon temporarily blocked the freshly repaired
Fennica from reaching the Pacific Ocean to return to Alaska.
President Barack Obama "must change the course on Arctic
drilling set eight years ago by former President George W. Bush
and not perpetuate it," said Michael Brune, head of the Sierra
Club, the country's oldest environmental group.
The club urged Obama to cancel sales of oil-zone leases
scheduled for 2016 and 2017 and to remove the possibility of
drilling in the Arctic Ocean.
Later this month, Obama will visit Alaska to speak at a
conference on the Arctic and tour areas threatened by climate
change.
Curtis Smith, a Shell spokesman, said the company "looks
forward to evaluating what could potentially become a national
energy resource base."
Shell is not releasing a timetable for its drilling program.
