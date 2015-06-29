SEATTLE, June 29 Royal Dutch Shell said
on Monday it could begin its 2015 Arctic oil exploration
drilling operations as early as the third week in July when its
forecasters believe that sea ice over its prospects will begin
to clear.
The Polar Pioneer drilling rig arrived in Dutch Harbor, in
Unalaska, off mainland Alaska, early on Saturday morning and
will remain there until ice over the company's prospects begins
to clear, company spokesman Curtis Smith said in a statement.
"As of today, our in-house experts are forecasting the third
week in July will present the first opportunity to begin
drilling operations over our Burger prospects," Smith said.
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle and Tim Gardner in
Washington, D.C.: Editing by Cynthia Johnston)