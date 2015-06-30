(Adds details on Shell's plans, local protests)
By Eric M. Johnson and Timothy Gardner
SEATTLE/WASHINGTON, June 29 Royal Dutch Shell
could begin drilling for oil in the Arctic off Alaska
as early as the third week in July, when it expects sea ice to
begin clearing, a spokesman said on Monday.
The Polar Pioneer drilling rig arrived in Dutch Harbor, in
Unalaska, off mainland Alaska, early on Saturday morning and
will remain there until ice begins clearing over the area in the
Chukchi Sea where the company plans to drill through late
September, spokesman Curtis Smith said.
"As of today, our in-house experts are forecasting the third
week in July will present the first opportunity to begin
drilling operations over our Burger prospects," Smith said in a
statement.
The company was given a conditional green light by the U.S.
Department of the Interior in May to return to the Arctic for
the first time since its mishap-plagued 2012 drilling season.
Assuming necessary permits are in hand, the company's
equipment would be in place after the first week in July, Smith
said. The 2015 drilling season will include two drilling rigs
and at least 25 support vessels.
Although the start date is about a week later than the July
15 date when the company is allowed to begin drilling, Smith
said it will still amount to an earlier opening than the
previous 11-year average by almost three weeks.
The drilling plan has become the target of a major campaign
by environmentalists opposed to oil and gas exploration in the
Arctic, where they fear a potential leak would do irreparable
damage to a pristine environment home to polar bears and
walruses.
Environmentalists also say the initial project could
increase development of the Arctic and threaten the region's
vast layer of sea ice that helps regulate global temperatures.
Smith said the drilling window is subject to change,
depending on the ice.
Meanwhile, activists in Washington state scrambled to
mobilize a water-borne protest early on Monday when the second
rig, the Noble Discoverer, maneuvered from a port north of
Seattle for what Shell said was a planned procedure to calibrate
positioning equipment.
Activists, who thought the Noble Discoverer was headed to
Alaska, called on sympathizers to meet at a ferry dock where
they could launch kayaks in a bid to block the rig's path.
"Shell's rig was unable to depart Everett and has re-docked
due to 'calibration failure,'" protesters wrote.
Over past two months, activists have staged frequent
demonstrations. A similar flotilla-style protest involving
kayaks in Seattle earlier this month failed to block the first
rig from departing for Alaska.
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle and Timothy Gardner in
Washington, D.C.; Editing by Cynthia Johnston, Sandra Maler and
Leslie Adler)