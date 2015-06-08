By Eric M. Johnson
| SEATTLE, June 8
SEATTLE, June 8 Seattle activists say police
have dismantled a tent on Monday used as a staging area to
organize local protests over Royal Dutch Shell Plc's
use of the city's port as a home base for a drilling rig that
could depart this week for the Arctic.
Over the last month, activists have staged demonstrations
against the oil company's Arctic drilling plans, including on
May 16 when hundreds of protesters in kayaks and small boats
fanned out on a Seattle bay.
Seattle police dismantled but did not seize the 16-foot
(5-meter) by 32-foot (10-meter) logistics tent central to
organizing the launch of a planned rig-stopping flotilla, said
Backbone Campaign Executive Director Bill Moyer.
He said discussions with the U.S. Coast Guard suggest the
Polar Pioneer rig could begin its voyage to Alaska this week,
possibly on Wednesday, though neither Shell nor shipping company
Foss Maritime has commented publicly on the schedule.
Environmental groups say drilling in the Chukchi Sea off
Alaska could lead to an ecological catastrophe.
"We would like Seattle to mobilize as many craft on the
water as possible to be a flotilla through which this rig is not
allowed to attempt to pass through," Moyer said.
Seattle Police Department spokesman Drew Fowler said there
have been no arrests but "we do have some officers in the public
park that serves as a boat launch in West Seattle." He said he
had no further details and could not confirm that officers had
taken down the tent.
Activists say crucial to their efforts is getting boats on
the water before the rig can leave the terminal, when a
mandatory safety zone keeping watercraft at least 100 yards away
expands to 500 yards as the rig hits the broader Puget Sound,
and the rig's gaining speed would pose a safety risk to
kayakers.
Activists are asking citizens to sign up for protest shifts
so they can be called upon to quickly mobilize when the rig
prepares for departure.
The Coast Guard will enforce the safety zone in the Puget
Sound, spokesman George Degener said, adding that it can be
"almost impossible" for the vessels to stop if a boat were to
suddenly enter its immediate path.
Shell did not immediately respond to a request for comment,
nor did Foss Maritime.
The tent takes up two boat trailer parking spots, and
activists have paid $120 for a five-day parking permit, Moyer
said.
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Eric Beech)