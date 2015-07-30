(Updates with details on protest)
By Shelby Sebens
PORTLAND, Ore., July 30 Greenpeace protesters
dangling from a bridge in Portland, Oregon, on Thursday forced
back an icebreaker that Royal Dutch Shell needs in
Alaska to start drilling in the Arctic, as a U.S. judge ordered
the group to pay daily fines starting at $2,500 per hour.
The 13 Greenpeace protesters, who rappelled down from the
bridge over the Willamette River on Wednesday, are hoping to
shorten Shell's Arctic drilling season by stopping the Fennica
icebreaker, which is carrying emergency equipment that would cap
any blown-out well.
Shell is not allowed to start drilling without it and the
drilling season ends in October, when sea ice forms.
Greenpeace says Arctic drilling could be damaging to
populations of whales, polar bears and walrus in the event of an
oil spill.
Greenpeace is the latest group to stage demonstrations over
the past three months in a bid to block Shell vessels from
heading north from Pacific Northwest ports.
The Fennica stalled once it neared the St. John's bridge on
the Willamette, which leads to the Pacific Ocean. Protesters
dangling from ropes with large red and yellow banners, at times
chanting "Shell No", prevented the ship from passing under the
span, forcing the vessel back to port.
"When that ship turned, that was history," kayaker Michael
Foster told Reuters.
A Coast Guard official told reporters the Fennica now wanted
to depart later on Thursday afternoon.
Later on Thursday, a firefighter descended from the bridge
and slashed part of a rope linking protesters, local broadcast
footage showed. A few minutes later, an activist appeared to
slowly descend into a law enforcement boat.
Dozens of kayakers were pushed to one side of the river by
waterborne U.S. Coast Guard backed by sheriff's deputies on loud
speakers. The bridge and the river were closed to traffic late
on Thursday.
Onlookers sympathetic to the protests gathered in a nearby
park and occasionally cheered in support. Two activists were
issued police citations, Greenpeace said.
Shell hopes to return to the Arctic for the first time since
2012, when it experienced a series of mishaps including the
grounding of an oil rig.
Company spokesman Curtis Smith said Shell respects the
rights of individuals to protest but that "the staging of
protesters in Portland was not safe nor was it lawful."
As the protests stretched into the afternoon, a U.S. judge
in Alaska held Greenpeace in contempt and ordered it to pay
fines of $2,500 per hour if the protest continues, with fines
increasing daily to a rolling $10,000-per-hour after Aug. 2.
Greenpeace USA Executive Director Annie Leonard said in a
statement its protesters would stay in place for the time being:
"While we respect the courts, we also respect the increasingly
urgent science that tells us Arctic oil needs to stay
underground."
