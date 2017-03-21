March 21 U.S. Justice Department investigators
have subpoenaed top executives of several container shipping
companies as part of an investigation into price fixing, the
Wall Street Journal reported, citing people with knowledge of
the matter.
Maersk Line, a unit of Danish shipping and oil group A.P.
Moller-Maersk, confirmed that it was issued a
subpoena related to a probe into the container shipping industry
on March 15.
"The subpoena does not set out any specific allegations
against Maersk Line," a Maersk Line spokesman said, adding that
the company will fully cooperate with the authorities in their
investigations.
The subpoenas were issued during a meeting of the world's 20
biggest container shipping operators in San Francisco, the
Journal reported.
German container shipping line Hapag-Lloyd AG also
confirmed it was given a subpoena by Justice Department
investigators, the report said. (on.wsj.com/2mMnQyJ)
Hapag Lloyd could not be immediately reached for comment.
(Reporting by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)