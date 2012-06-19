BRIEF-Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 bln sale of Service King - Bloomberg
* Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 billion sale of service king - Bloomberg citing sources Source text : http://bloom.bg/2lIXVrx Further company coverage:
June 19 The index that tracks tonnage hauled by American trucks fell by 0.7 percent in May, after falling 1.1 percent in April, due to the sluggish economy, the American Trucking Associations (ATA) said on Tuesday.
But the advance seasonally adjusted for-hire truck tonnage index was 4.1 percent higher than a year ago, the largest year-over-year increase since February 2012, according to data from the industry group. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
TOKYO, Feb 14 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday it will take some time for Tokyo and Washington to set up a framework for bilateral economic dialogue.
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Asian shares inched to 19-month highs on Tuesday as the potential for economic stimulus in the United States lifted the dollar, bond yields and Wall Street stocks.