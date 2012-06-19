BRIEF-Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 bln sale of Service King - Bloomberg
* Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 billion sale of service king - Bloomberg citing sources Source text : http://bloom.bg/2lIXVrx Further company coverage:
(Adds quote, further details)
June 19 The index that tracks tonnage hauled by American trucks fell by 0.7 percent in May, after falling 1.1 percent in April, due to the sluggish economy, the American Trucking Associations (ATA) said on Tuesday.
"The drops in tonnage are reflective of the broader economy, which has slowed," said Bob Costello, ATA's chief economist.
"The good news is that the decrease in fuel prices will help support retail sales going forward, which is a big part of truck tonnage," Costello added in a statement.
The seasonally-adjusted for-hire truck tonnage index was 4.1 percent higher than a year ago, the largest year-over-year increase since February 2012, according to data from the industry group.
Analysts track the trade group's tonnage index to gauge the health of U.S. manufacturing and, particularly, the strength of diesel demand.
About 67 percent of all tonnage in the United States is hauled on trucks, according to the ATA, which calculates the tonnage index based on surveys from its members.
The May non-seasonally adjusted index was 6.5 percent higher than April levels. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)
TOKYO, Feb 14 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday it will take some time for Tokyo and Washington to set up a framework for bilateral economic dialogue.
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Asian shares inched to 19-month highs on Tuesday as the potential for economic stimulus in the United States lifted the dollar, bond yields and Wall Street stocks.