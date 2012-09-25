(Adds quote, details)

Sept 25 The index that tracks tonnage hauled by U.S. trucks fell 0.9 percent in August after rising 0.4 percent in July as manufacturing output fell, the American Trucking Associations (ATA) said on Tuesday.

The index was 3.2 percent higher than a year earlier, the associations said.

"(The) truck tonnage is being weighed down by a flattening in manufacturing output and an unintentional increase in inventories throughout the supply chain," ATA Chief Economist Bob Costello said in a statement.

In the second half of the year, the weak economy will pull the index lower than levels recorded a year ago, Costello projected.

Analysts track the trade group's tonnage index to gauge the health of U.S. manufacturing and, particularly, the strength of diesel demand.

About 67 percent of all tonnage in the United States is hauled on trucks, according to the ATA, which calculates the tonnage index based on surveys from its members.

The August non-adjusted index was 5.7 percent higher than July levels. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Kenneth Barry)